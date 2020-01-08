 Skip to content
(KNBR)   Playing the role of Schrodinger's douchebag today is former major league baseball player Aubrey Huff   (knbr.com) divider line
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aubrey Huff is known to be a brain-dead Trumper coont, and obviously is one sick motherfarker.

But I repeat myself.  I hope you choke on your rally thong, you no-talent assclown.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Assholes gonna asshole
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I believe him when he says he was trying to make a joke. I have no doubt that he thought that was some great material.
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, looking at the mustache it's obvious he's going to say something incredibly stupid.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's still a better social commentator than a baseball player.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
006andahalf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a prick.

He probably did think it was a joke.  Between arrogant pride in his ignorance and an adolescent attitude that he couldn't be bothered to restrain or correct, he's a perfect grade A deplorable.  His worldview is just that backward.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Aubrey is a girl's name.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ugh, and now his Twitter feed is full of him pwning and triggering the libs who are mad at him. He just got himself a new Trumper fan club.
 
