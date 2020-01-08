 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   And on today's edition of Why I'm Always Too Busy to Go Skiing With My Customers   (bloomberg.com) divider line
cefm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
sounds like a lift basket full of deplorables. The rich kind.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My brother in law once took Tiger Woods, Elin, and some of his friends on a backcountry trip. He was a pouty dick the entire time because everyone was better than him (especially his wife, which should not have surprised him).

Afterward, Tiger didn't even tip the ski guides. He implied the story of meeting and guiding him was the tip. Nobody was impressed with him.
 
Chabash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, Bloomberg just posts reddit threads as stories, too?
 
brilett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't wait to hear their next story about yachting to Monte Carlo.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is why I do cross-country.  No lift fees, no crowds, and fewer rich assholes.
 
skinink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, as a poor person, I guess my status has helped me to avoid this sticky wicket of an issue on the ski slopes!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark everyone involved, especially Bloomberg.
 
wood0366
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blockhouse: This is why I do cross-country.  No lift fees, no crowds, and fewer rich assholes.


But you do come across some amazingly profound retired assholes who don't realize that they're ruining your nice and relaxing wintry photography by talking your ear off and trying to give you advice.

/   Not that I'm bitter or anything.
//  No, I'm not a professional but I wanted to get something nice for the living room.
/// No, I don't want you to tell me what I'm doing wrong because I rather learn from being wrong than listen to fifth-hand advice from a retiree who doesn't listen back.
 
