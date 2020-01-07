 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ukrainian 737 crashes in Iran in today's installment of Current Events Madlibs   (cnn.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Anything else?
 
pastramithemosterotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's unfortunate timing for all parties involved. And of all places it was heading to Ukraine.

*puts on tin-foil conspiracy hat*
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So was it shot down? It seems too much of a coincidence.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.flightradar24.com/data/fl​i​ghts/ps752#23732569

It was not a MAX, so it's not another one of those, 3 year old -800
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Could we not?!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Russians? Putin?
 
King Something
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop making Airplane! references.
 
ingo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nekom: https://www.flightradar24.com/data/fl​i​ghts/ps752#23732569

It was not a MAX, so it's not another one of those, 3 year old -800


Was it the new 737 Screamliner?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sabotaged or hacked. Iran's in trouble now.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lots of dudes in Iran right now with sweaty fingers on red buttons.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet Hunter Biden is involved somehow.
 
WhiteElephant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here we farking go. Jesus.
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Somebody stuffed a banana up its exhaust pipe.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: [media.giphy.com image 480x198]
Anything else?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wyltoknow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Didn't America just put a stophold on flights to the area due to "potential technical issues" or somesuch? I mean, if it's a no-fly zone then why not just say so?
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong week to defect to Iran.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well....sh*t.
 
bittermang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My advice? If you do get drafted, try to angle your way into the US Space Force. You'll be among the first and go down in history.
 
