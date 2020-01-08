 Skip to content
(Fast Company)   Meet "Emma", a lifelike doll made up to represent what 20 years of office work does to your body, or what Cliff in accounting calls "middle-aged office hot"   (fastcompany.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Office, Varicose veins, remote work, British office equipment company, part of the modern office experience, behavioral futurist William Higham, full-size model, Sun Microsystems  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is...

Is that Nicholas Cage?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks a bit like a female me..
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She looks about 3 weeks away from an office shooting.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Is...

Is that Nicholas Cage?


Yes. Yes it is.
 
Hypnotic Harlequin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Worst. Sex Doll. Ever.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dear Real Doll Corp,
WT everloving F did you send me?!?
I will be returning this in slightly used condition and expect a full refund.
Thanks,
But no thanks
 
jdbob [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like my Fellowes ergonomic keyboards, Microsoft used to make one many years ago that was good and cheap, but they got out of that business.
 
