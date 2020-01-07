 Skip to content
(Vice)   Fark You And Die farks off and dies   (vice.com)
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lowtax? I have not heard that name in a loooooong time.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
CrazyCurt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Lowtax? I have not heard that name in a loooooong time.


As a former Eve player I hope I never hear it again.

/ Former -- seriously fark that game, it's just dreadful compared to so many available now and I don't mean Space Civilian ( Star Citizen ).
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FYAD was legendary back in the day, but it lost all its comedic joy a decade ago at least.

NewportBarGuy: Lowtax? I have not heard that name in a loooooong time.


It's better that way. The guy's a deadbat dad pill addict that abandoned and squandered his site. His forum is a total mess of a culture war of people that grew up and lost their sense of humor, on all sides.
SA needs to be killed off. All of it.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I haven't visited SA in over a decade, but it was often entertaining. Goons outside of SA have always been toxic assholes, though.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My all-time favorite SA thread:

https://forums.somethingawful.com/sho​w​thread.php?threadid=3284277&userid=0&p​erpage=40&pagenumber=1

Here's one of the worst trainwrecks I've ever seen on the internet.  So farking sad.

https://forums.somethingawful.com/sho​w​thread.php?threadid=3121857
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CrazyCurt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: FYAD was legendary back in the day, but it lost all its comedic joy a decade ago at least.

NewportBarGuy: Lowtax? I have not heard that name in a loooooong time.

It's better that way. The guy's a deadbat dad pill addict that abandoned and squandered his site. His forum is a total mess of a culture war of people that grew up and lost their sense of humor, on all sides.
SA needs to be killed off. All of it.


Funny how those people tend to tell me I don't have a sense of humor especially when I don't laugh at their "ironic" bigoted "jokes".

/ Q: What did the MAGAt say to the Librarian? A: Trick question. MAGAts can't read.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
SA is still around?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They'll just move to TMZ
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How shall we fark off, O Lord?
 
Report