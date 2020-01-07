 Skip to content
(CNN) Up to 23 feet long and 992 pounds, the majestic Chinese paddlefish was the giant of the Yangtze River. It was delicious
13
    More: Sad, Extinction, Endangered species, China, Chinese paddlefish, IUCN Red List, Yangtze River, Conservation biology, Biodiversity  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And we killed it

Who's this "we" CNN?  I'm not Chinese.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But hey, we still have the Yangtze River Dolphin.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we show a pic of American paddlefish (
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many boners were had
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I bet it didn't taste that good.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So China banned fishing an extinct fish?
Nice work Lou.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Killing all the paddlefish?

Oh you better believe thats a paddlin'.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MIRV888: So China banned fishing an extinct fish?
Nice work Lou.


*Liu
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd biatch about those careless Chinese, but I'm still trying to buy a proper bit of blue walleye & chips.

/ Yeah.
// We ate it to death. It's extinct.
/// Our soapbox won't support our hypocrisy.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whaddya mean, extinct? I've got two of them in a natural pond on the back 40. I've named 'em Zelda and Zeke. Quite friendly, actually.
 
almejita
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Whaddya mean, extinct? I've got two of them in a natural pond on the back 40. I've named 'em Zelda and Zeke. Quite friendly, actually.


Anything named Zeke is going to end up shooting someone while farked up on shine.

You know this.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why is it that so many of Britain's top goalies feel moved to write about the Yangtse?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Yangtse KiangRiver of the Eastern dream;Teeming with carp, and perch,And trout, andBream."~ Sprake: Leeds United
 
Report