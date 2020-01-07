 Skip to content
(WSBTV) NewsFlash Iran is launching missiles at the Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops in Iraq. This is sure to end well
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.giphy.com
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Soooooo...should I hold out on buying airfare to Europe?   Maybe I should wait to travel again......F*CK
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, it was nice knowing you all.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Salim is a WaPo reporter

https://twitter.com/Mustafa_salimb/st​a​tus/1214688627424419846

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/hxhassan/status/1​2​14689263347998720

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At this point, I just don't give a fu*k anymore.

Because there's nothing I can do about any of this.

Give me something to do, and I'll do it.

And don't say "donate" because I have no money, and don't say "vote" because that's meaningless when the elections are hacked.

Let me know when it's time to make the blood run in the streets and then I'll show up.

Until then, all y'all can fu*k off.

I'm out.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This smells to me. Probably the People's Revolutionary Whatever launched some rockets.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Since all hell is breaking loose, I want to take this time to tell some of you to go f*ck yourselves before it's too late.

Let me gather my rather extensive notes and I'll be right back.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And leaders on each side will continue to fulfill their belligerent promises to exact and eye for an eye until the rest of us realize how blind our leaders have been.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If these are orginateing from inside Iranian territory we are in for a load of shiat.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*apparently my spell check has already been bombed.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now on CNN.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What do you expect to happen when you attack a nation state...
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah well f*ck this is looking bad
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There was no way they weren't going to respond after one of theirs was assassinated.

The question now is how disproportionate Trump's response will be.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Soooooo...should I hold out on buying airfare to Europe?   Maybe I should wait to travel again......F*CK


If anything, airfare to the Middle East is about to get dirt cheap.

Maybe I can fly First Class on Emirates for about $100.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Since all hell is breaking loose, I want to take this time to tell some of you to go f*ck yourselves before it's too late.

Let me gather my rather extensive notes and I'll be right back.


(._. )
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Blowin up, on a Tuesday.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope this is some heavy-duty online trolling, and not the start of Desert Storm 3.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's gonna be a nuke dropped on Tehran before the month is over, isn't there.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: raerae1980: Soooooo...should I hold out on buying airfare to Europe?   Maybe I should wait to travel again......F*CK

If anything, airfare to the Middle East is about to get dirt cheap.

Maybe I can fly First Class on Emirates for about $100.


/sighs
Guess Egypt is off the table again this year.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: raerae1980: Soooooo...should I hold out on buying airfare to Europe?   Maybe I should wait to travel again......F*CK

If anything, airfare to the Middle East is about to get dirt cheap.

Maybe I can fly First Class on Emirates for about $100.


Depending on your age, you might be able to fly there for free.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: I hope this is some heavy-duty online trolling, and not the start of Desert Storm 3.


Trump will name a new ice cream on the Mar-a-lago menu:
Dessert Storm III
 
Strategeryz0r
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can someone go hide the nuclear football please? Trump is only aware of what is in his immediate vicinity.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the beginning of an escalatory spiral.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shiat's happening faster than I expected. Figured shiat would go down by Friday.
 
soopey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm glad I just opened a beer.

I'm not glad I have to travel to Europe week after next.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Soooooo...should I hold out on buying airfare to Europe?   Maybe I should wait to travel again......F*CK


Damnit.
I am supposed to visit Ukraine in April.  What does this do to ticket prices?!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, he got his f*cking war.  He did it by openly assassinating a political leader in a sovereign nation and then bragging about it.  And the f*cking Republican Party will congratulate him for it.

God DAMN you f*ckers make me sick.
 
Strategeryz0r
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

soopey: I'm glad I just opened a beer.

I'm not glad I have to travel to Europe week after next.


Croatia for me the week of valentines day...
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: There was no way they weren't going to respond after one of theirs was assassinated.

The question now is how disproportionate Trump's response will be.


Probably Biblical in scale and Dadaist in execution.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought they said this was all on Trump and they didn't have a beef with the US?

Targeting Trump Towers guarantees lower casualty rates because those things are mostly empty. Plus they're like the opposite of cultural sites.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Strategeryz0r: Can someone go hide the nuclear football please? Trump is only aware of what is in his immediate vicinity.


Just give the football to the Patriots.  Then you can rest assured that it won't be going anywhere.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

raerae1980: naughtyrev: Since all hell is breaking loose, I want to take this time to tell some of you to go f*ck yourselves before it's too late.

Let me gather my rather extensive notes and I'll be right back.

(._. )


Welcome back to Fark!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nvmac: Now on CNN.


War in the Mideast is what made CNN and helped spawn the current cable news and 24/7 inundation.  Perhaps that genesis was inevitable, perhaps not.  But that's the way this timeline worked out.

Cut the cable.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: There's gonna be a nuke dropped on Tehran before the month is over, isn't there.


Don't go there.

I think it may happen. I really hope it doesn't.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Since all hell is breaking loose, I want to take this time to tell some of you to go f*ck yourselves before it's too late.

Let me gather my rather extensive notes and I'll be right back.


Would you like whichever of us manages to survive this fiasco to carve those in your tombstone? I don't know if that'll be me since I have a hard time contemplating a world without me, but I'd be willing.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I should have filled up my gas tank today
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Next stop is Tehran.
Woopie! We're all gonna die.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huzzah!
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If that dumbass we got for a President had any lick of sense, he would retaliate by blowing up their airforce while it was still on the ground

But no, he's gonna go after non-military cultural sites. What a moran.
 
FigPucker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well...shiat. Sorry liver. You're going to need to take another one for the team tonight.
 
