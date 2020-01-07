 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "He's had a series of strokes..he's maybe not as strong as he used to be" lawyer says of client, who then stands up from his wheelchair and flips a heavy table in the courtroom   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Washtenaw County, Michigan, Misdemeanor, Felony, Jeremy Schuh, Theft, physical health, Ypsilanti, Michigan, Walter White  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The enlightened and flawless court system will serve this man well I'm quite confident.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weinstein?

/clicks link.

No. Who'd have thought.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lawyer: Judge, you should get out of this case.

Judge: No.

Lawyer: Well, can I get out?

Judge: No.

Client: Turns green, screams, flips table.

Lawyer: Now?

Judge: Ummm...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IT'S A MIRACLE!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Weinstein?

/clicks link.

No. Who'd have thought.


That was my first guess as well.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



The Brady Bunch - Brady vs. Duggan
Youtube 36wLG0VUPXg
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: IT'S A MIRACLE!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I got better."
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"...or maybe he is."
 
balko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Imagine how strong he must have been before?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why would you not want Walter White as your defense attorney?
 
imbrial
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh bullshiat, the transcript says nothing abou..

(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻

..well I'll be damned
 
Report