Feeling cute, might disclose my location and get my unit killed by enemy forces later, IDK
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Prohibit soldiers deployed overseas from carrying cellphones.


/Damn...do I gotta think of everything?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ten thousand troops recently descended on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms for the biggest training event of its kind in decades.

So where are all the "ZOMG JADE HELM!!!" whackos this time?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been saying this for a while.  Cellphones are a military nightmare.  Not just apps like Tiktok, but simply their presence, because they are radio transmitters, and if they are turned on, generally they are transmitting regularly.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: Ten thousand troops recently descended on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms for the biggest training event of its kind in decades.

So where are all the "ZOMG JADE HELM!!!" whackos this time?


Their mirror images are talking about how Trump is literally Hitler.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You can't do the normal command and control we're used to from Iraq and Afghanistan ... where you pick up the radio, everything's clear and you can always check on things."

That was not normal. That was an exceptional situation, an environment created by total domination and occupation of a country whose main threat was irregular warfare people improvising at every turn rather than a sophisticated, well-equipped force.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Prohibit soldiers deployed overseas from carrying cellphones.


/Damn...do I gotta think of everything?


Mobile phones aren't the only issue.  In 2007, four Apaches were destroyed in a mortar attack after the attackers used the geo-tag information from photos posted on the web to target them.
 
Birnone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why can't they just give them all burner phones? I'd just preset all GPS related information for the locations of enemy military installations. That way if the enemy uses that information to launch missiles at them they'd blow up their own shiat. You know how some of those camera apps put things like dog features on people's faces? Make one that replaces military insignia with fake markings that designate units we don't really have. That way the enemy will think we have 500 battalions of something when we really only have 10.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Ten thousand troops recently descended on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms for the biggest training event of its kind in decades.

So where are all the "ZOMG JADE HELM!!!" whackos this time?


They're still in texas. Where they belong.
 
invictus2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: fusillade762: Ten thousand troops recently descended on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms for the biggest training event of its kind in decades.

So where are all the "ZOMG JADE HELM!!!" whackos this time?

They're still in texas. Where they belong.


2020 Texas Gladiators (trailer)
Youtube fMI09tcp3o4
 
Mokmo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Russians put into law the ban on cell phones on the battlefield last year, the Ukrainians got a lot of proof of russian involvement just with the geotags on twitter posts.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HOW F*CKING STUPID ARE THESE GUYS??

I mean, lance corporal...but still...
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jesus, I can't believe they're allowed cell phones off base on deployment. Mega fail.
 
tkil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fitness trackers / apps outlining military bases globally:
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-4​2​853072
(Includes this gem: "In 2016, the US military banned Pokemon GO from government-issued mobile phones")
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, there's always carrier pigeons.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Being killed in an exercise then getting your ass chewed out for being an idiot is a hell of a lot better than farking up like that in a real war.
 
crinz83
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i hope they'd at least turn the ringer off when in combat
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: HOW F*CKING STUPID ARE THESE GUYS??

I mean, lance corporal...but still...


Lance Corporal is a step above private first class, so he is supposed to know better.  As far as I know, the two requirements to being promoted to Lance are 1. time in service, 2. not an idiot.  Someone who's been in the military should probably fact check my civilian ass, though.

I would expect him to be knocked back down to private for that stupidity.
 
