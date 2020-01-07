 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Woman wearing FBI hat tells gas station clerks she's with the CIA   (local21news.com) divider line
17
kendelrio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone has a mental issue.

So lets charge her and lock  her up!
 
zez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"She told police there had been passing of counterfeit money and she needed to obtain gas station video. She also said she'd been working in the area for months."

Midnight Run (1988) litmus configuration
Youtube lHDMn_ogRHU
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She's deep undercover. Who would suspect an FBI agent of being a CIA agent?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is she dressed like a Hasidic diamond merchant?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

morg: She's deep undercover. Who would suspect an FBI agent of being a CIA agent?


Jokes on you. She's actually MIB.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FNG: [Fark user image 325x244]
[Fark user image 325x251]


Came here for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
imbrial
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FNG: [Fark user image image 325x244]
[Fark user image image 325x251]


She told HAL to open the IBM bay door, and thats pretty pinko
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Sounds like someone has a mental issue.

So lets charge her and lock  her up!


Nah. Let's lock her up for the car that she stole. She made up a bullshiat story to try and cover it up. It's not mental illness, just stupidity.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
KGB
 
Nothing To See Here
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Math is hard.
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's kind of sad that even FBI agents need two jobs in this economy.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FNG: [Fark user image image 325x244]
[Fark user image image 325x251]


And don't use Louise. I need that for Tokyo next week.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even if they had let her access the security video system what the hell was her end goal? Erasing prior footage or setting up a future robbery... just weird
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There needs to be an Ocean's 8 style spoof movie but everyone is a Florida man or woman and it goes totally haywire
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WTF
 
Report