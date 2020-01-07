 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Kids being kids, single ladies being single ladies, Netflix being Netflix, and of course Florida Man being Florida Man. It's the Fark Weird News Quiz, Dec 29-Jan 4: New Year Edition   (fark.com) divider line
9
    More: News, Login, Cascading Style Sheets, Tom Brady, Fark Weird News Quiz, Kool-Aid, Podcast, first time, Hard Version of this week  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 4:26 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's the first week of January and I haven't broken any New Resolutions yet. Probably because I didn't bother making any. They don't seem to do any good, and I only feel bad if I don't accomplish what I set out to do in the first place. So I set my goals next to the TV remote, and I can always feel good about being able to reach them while I can still condescend to the people who have failed to achieve their lofty goals, even though they've done so much more than me. There is a zen-like happiness to contentment with mediocrity.

Nah, screw that, I am actively working toward yet another tech certification, but that's hopefully only going to be a month, and maybe I'll choose some other smaller goal.

How do you guys like your resolutions? Small, bite-sized chunks, or something you'll have to work on all year?

Easiest/hardest are in the NotNewsletter in your email inbox.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Come back and tell us how you did, and let me know if there are any issues. Good luck!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
New Years resolution?

cnet1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm number 1!
I'm number 1!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
11/11 and I'm pretty sure it's the first time I've done it.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't suck this week!  Yay me!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report