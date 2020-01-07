|
Fark NotNewsletter: Fark Headlines of the Year are here, so you can finally say goodbye to 2019 🥳
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-01-07 3:59:07 PM
Fark's 2019 Headlines of the Year (brought to you by blythe)
Headlines of the Year! Fark greenlit 76,022 headlines this year. You voted for your favorites. Your 2019 Headlines of the Year are here!
Here are the winning headlines, the top voted and second place for each tab
Top category headlines, showcasing the variety of headlines we have here on Fark, are in each tab:
Fark 2019 Headlines of the Year runner-up categories - Main page
Fark 2019 Headlines of the Year runner-up categories - Discussion
Fark 2019 Headlines of the Year runner-up categories - Sports
Fark 2019 Headlines of the Year runner-up categories - Geek
Fark 2019 Headlines of the Year runner-up categories - Business
Fark 2019 Headlines of the Year runner-up categories - Entertainment
Fark 2019 Headlines of the Year runner-up categories - Food
Fark 2019 Headlines of the Year runner-up categories - D'awww
Fark 2019 Headlines of the Year runner-up categories - Politics
As always, thanks to all our TotalFark voters for the preliminaries voting, thanks to everyonefor voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!
Congratulations to our Headlines of the Year winners!!!
A message from Drew Curtis:
This week's Fark and Schnitt podcast covers what I personally think is the best guerrilla marketing campaign I've seen in a long while. Not that I agree with it mind you, but whoever came up with "Impossible Whopper Might Give You Man Boobs" is a freaking genius. I also offer some advice to Impossible Foods Inc. in the unlikely event that the allegation sticks. Also, did you know you can buy bedbugs online? Someone who released a bunch of them in a Pennsylvania Walmart sure did. Also, we cover Fark's 2019 Headline of the Year contest.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Comment Votes
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
DarkSoulNoHope was having a hard time
Mr. Coffee Nerves figured that an ad looking for a babysitter for an 18-year-old college student would result in one thing
strathmeyer defended "affluenza [former] teen" Ethan Couch
elvisaintdead described what pump-jet submarines must sound like
Mr. Shabooboo figured that one Farker's comment about tattoo placement was based on personal experience
fusillade762 reacted to the news that a police officer lied when he claimed a fast food worker wrote "farking pig" on his cup
HighOnCraic had a legitimate complaint about the latest Star Wars films (no spoilers)
Bovine Diarrhea Virus knew what a port bottle containing a 150-year-old mixture of urine, rusty nails and a human hair actually was
Marcos P guessed the category of tattoos that were featured on a website
freidog figured out why a cop made up a story about being served coffee with an insult written on the cup
Smart:
cloudofdust pointed out that an article listed something that's often left out of updates about Ethan Couch
SirEattonHogg explained why some lakes are so dangerous
elvisaintdead described what pump-jet submarines must sound like
tommyl66 accused a cop of actually being what he falsely accused a McDonald's worker of accusing him of being (a lesser-known corollary of the "he who smelt it dealt it" proverb)
bingethinker suggested that the Smart car's failure in the U.S. is due to one particular factor
scanman61 shared a personal story about euthanasia
Mitch Taylor's Bro responded to the idea that white people are the real victims of doctors' bias against black people
rewind2846 brought up some of the history of ridiculous medical beliefs about black people
Rapmaster2000 had a theory on what will mean the end of Harley-Davidson
gregscott offered advice on what to do if your kid expresses an interest in playing with fire
CSB Sunday Morning: Memorable New Year's Eve celebration
Smart: Adolf Oliver Nipples and son spend New Year's Eve in the past
Funny: Ker_Thwap was let down by the ball drop
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies), or email dugitman.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: italie's son made a wise choice when spending some Christmas money
Funny: Murflette posted this, which I'm sharing with no context
Smart: Eclectic shared advice for a better life
Smart: merlotguy asked a question with an obvious answer
Smart: Eclectic had a wish for the homophobes
Smart: pastramithemosterotic, I'm sure it is
Funny: mikaloyd started to identify with antivaxxers
Funny: Literally Addicted's ex used to cry over squirted milk
Politics Funny:
b0rg9 commented on the clash that killed Qassem Soleimani
markie_farkie posted a reminder after rockets hit the Baghdad International Airport
GardenWeasel took a guess at what's slowing U.S. population growth
Smoking GNU was offended by a Fark headline
Glockenspiel Hero explained why the U.S. doesn't have to worry about an increase in oil prices
Politics Smart:
jake_lex recommended a bold approach at the presidential debates
WTFDYW defended President's Trump's familiarity with conscription
BizarreMan contemplated taking Russia's word over the White House's
Xai commented on more U.S. troops being sent to the Middle East
BigNumber12 highlighted General Qassem Soleimani's level of reverence in Iran
Ambivalence gave an example of an ambivalent ticket not working
Contest Votes
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba edited Donald Trump Jr.'s book
gaslight predicted conflict close to home is coming soon
Yammering_Splat_Vector made Big Brother take a seat
hail2daking had this guy wait in the car
Yammering_Splat_Vector should take this dog to get checked for worms
RedZoneTuba showed us who's going to be delivering our junk mail
hail2daking didn't have to do much to make video game hell come to life
hail2daking gave us an impending bear versus tiger fight
Stantz demonstrated one of the dangers of dining on ice
hail2daking decided that the show must go on
Captions:
Mojongo made a strange request
Farktography:
a particular individual won Farktography Contest No. 765: "New" with a new friend
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although the 1000 club stays empty with no one to try my frozen chocolate/vanilla swirl frozen drink I shamelessly stole from Melting Pot. I mean, it's winter - who wants a frozen drink anyway?
On the Quiz, calbert takes the top spot with 992, followed by edmo with 985 and Tax Boy in third with 981. jrl made fourth with 958, and Denjiro closes out the top five with 928.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about an unauthorized anti-drone jamming device in China that was ordered shut down by their aviation authority. Only 21% of quiztakers knew that gangs in the area had concocted a bizarre scheme of using drones to spread swine flu, then purchasing the infected meat and reselling it as healthy. Jeez, the lengths some people will go to make a buck.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the reason a 67-year-old Florida Man gave authorities for handing out free weed in St. Petersburg. 81% of quiztakers knew that "Because it was Christmas" was the best possible reason. Unfortunately the grinches in blue didn't see it that way and his stash was confiscated.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over which video just hit 1 billion views on YouTube. Only 49% of quiztakers knew that the original "Smells Like Teen Spirit" from alt-rockers Nirvana had reached the milestone, while Michael Jackson's "Bad" still sat at a mere 300,000 on its official account. And yes, both bands were fans of Weird Al, with Michael Jackson offering the actual subway set he had built for "Bad" for use in filming the "Fat" video. Kurt Cobain, of course, didn't own the stage where the video was filmed, but he did give his blessing.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over which billionaire lost the most money last year. 89% of quiztakers knew that Jeff Bezos' divorce had cost him more money than most all of us combined will ever see in a lifetime, leaving him... hmmm (checks list)... still the richest man in the world. Maybe the whole point of the Cybertruck is to pick up women, who knows.
Congratulations to the winners, and you can take this week's Fark Weird News Quiz here.
