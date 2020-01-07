 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Camel meat...cheap   (nypost.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Pitjantjatjara, Camel, Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara, New South Wales, ABC Radio and Regional Content, Australian feral camel, APY official Richard King, recent feral-camel-population boom  
•       •       •

764 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 5:50 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it humpday already?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Sure. It's camel meat. That's the ticket.
Just give me the cash.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'm not sure there's enough water in a camel to put the fire out.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm not sure there's enough water in a camel to put the fire out.


Plenty of blood in them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mike! Mike Mike Mike M*Blam*
 
Sapper_Topo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I work with feral animals that are adored here in the states. So Im getting a kick....
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can we cull a bunch of people? We can start with people that live in deserts with lush lawns and gardens .
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Australia: Lots of our animals have died. Sad.
Also Australia: Some because we killed them. Yay!
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hear the toe is the most succulent part.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fannypack - Cameltoe (Official Music Video)
Youtube lvyt0PwMX_g
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope they use the meat for food and don't just leave them for the dingos. Enough dingos already, most likely, what with 500,000,000 other animals dead and dingos being very mobile. Surely Australia already has export markets that could use a few camels, camel meat.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hopefully this goes better than the last time they decided to go to war with some animals.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Can we cull a bunch of people? We can start with people that live in deserts with lush lawns and gardens .


Why not both.jpg
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I hope they use the meat for food and don't just leave them for the dingos. Enough dingos already, most likely, what with 500,000,000 other animals dead and dingos being very mobile. Surely Australia already has export markets that could use a few camels, camel meat.


Nope, they're going to burn the bodies
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But don't camels conserve water on their own? I'm confused.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
<----- Free camel
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Donald Jr is already locked and loaded.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: But don't camels conserve water on their own? I'm confused.


Camels are an invasive species and damage local plant life but also drink up to 30 gallons at a time in an arid environment where watering holes are sparse, thus hurting native animal life too by depriving them of water.

So they get culled to preserve the watering holes for the native wildlife.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: KodosZardoz: But don't camels conserve water on their own? I'm confused.

Camels are an invasive species and damage local plant life but also drink up to 30 gallons at a time in an arid environment where watering holes are sparse, thus hurting native animal life too by depriving them of water.

So they get culled to preserve the watering holes for the native wildlife.


I was just joking. But thanks for the info! Not being snarky or sarcastic.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They are going to just piss it back out.  Doesn't make sense to me.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: They are going to just piss it back out.  Doesn't make sense to me.


Just read previous post.  Got it.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Great Emu War, 1932 (Weird Wars)
Youtube 5lbO2BnV3Ak
 
omg bbq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah that will solve it.

Camel leather is really neat to work with but I doubt they will even bother.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've had camel a couple of times, in Nairobi. Not a fan. Very leathery.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Can we cull a bunch of people? We can start with people that live in deserts with lush lawns and gardens .


What did Phoenix and Las Vegas ever do to you?
 
Jovimon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: KodosZardoz: But don't camels conserve water on their own? I'm confused.

Camels are an invasive species and damage local plant life but also drink up to 30 gallons at a time in an arid environment where watering holes are sparse, thus hurting native animal life too by depriving them of water.

So they get culled to preserve the watering holes for the native wildlife.


Sooo, you're saying maybe they should just build a wall to keep out the invasive species?
 
junkydomUSA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have you ever had the hump of a camel?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I hope they use the meat for food and don't just leave them for the dingos. Enough dingos already, most likely, what with 500,000,000 other animals dead and dingos being very mobile. Surely Australia already has export markets that could use a few camels, camel meat.


FTFA: King notes that carcasses left during the mass cull will be burnt within a couple weeks, "just to finalize it all, bring them all into one spot, burn and return the ash into the soil."

Sounds like they're just gonna get all shooty and show up later to make a rotten camel carcass bonfire.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: KodosZardoz: But don't camels conserve water on their own? I'm confused.

Camels are an invasive species and damage local plant life but also drink up to 30 gallons at a time in an arid environment where watering holes are sparse, thus hurting native animal life too by depriving them of water.

So they get culled to preserve the watering holes for the native wildlife.


The nation that brings invasive species over for shiats and giggles.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: brantgoose: I hope they use the meat for food and don't just leave them for the dingos. Enough dingos already, most likely, what with 500,000,000 other animals dead and dingos being very mobile. Surely Australia already has export markets that could use a few camels, camel meat.

Nope, they're going to burn the bodies


The irony is hot in Australia
Anne Frank would be proud
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Super Chronic: I've had camel a couple of times, in Nairobi. Not a fan. Very leathery.


that's what they used to say about skirt steak---now fajitas can run you 20 bucks per person.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report