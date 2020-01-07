 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   New vest color-codes your dog's emotions. Didn't we already do this a decade ago? Your dog wants steak. Welcome to your weekly Woofday Wetnoseday Wednesday
33
•       •       •

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Miss you Bathia!
 
Blythe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Welcome to Woofday!  Bathia is still in the hospital so I'll start out today's Woofday thread!  Hello from my sister-in-law's puppy, who looks as tired as I feel!  I hope everyone else has more energy, since it's not even Wednesday yet...

Happy Woofday!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blythe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Heh and you beat me to it!  Yay!!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I've been wondering if I should get my blind little boy something that lets people know he's blind. Problem is, he loves attention when we're out, and he's cute so he generally gets attention. I don't want people to see something and not approach him because of it.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
After a busy day of digging to China, harassing small mammals, eating poop and barking at the dogs next door who he's known for 5 years, Beau wants to show off his classy demeanor.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Dogs gots faces and tails to tell you their emotions.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
This is a thing I saw yesterday. I want to be as awesome as that guy and his Yorkie when I grow up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Gubbo: I've been wondering if I should get my blind little boy something that lets people know he's blind. Problem is, he loves attention when we're out, and he's cute so he generally gets attention. I don't want people to see something and not approach him because of it.


Get yourself a guide person T-shirt? :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

JesseL: This is a thing I saw yesterday. I want to be as awesome as that guy and his Yorkie when I grow up.

[Fark user image 850x682]


sweet! That is older than the oldest car I have driven, which is a 1916
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

darkhorse23: After a busy day of digging to China, harassing small mammals, eating poop and barking at the dogs next door who he's known for 5 years, Beau wants to show off his classy demeanor.
[Fark user image 425x310]


good job Beau!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Blythe: Heh and you beat me to it!  Yay!!


I was just trying to help :-)
 
Blythe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Blythe: Heh and you beat me to it!  Yay!!

I was just trying to help :-)


Totally fine :) :)
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Gubbo: I've been wondering if I should get my blind little boy something that lets people know he's blind. Problem is, he loves attention when we're out, and he's cute so he generally gets attention. I don't want people to see something and not approach him because of it.

Get yourself a guide person T-shirt? :-)


Ooh that seems like a plan :)
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Blythe: Welcome to Woofday!  Bathia is still in the hospital so I'll start out today's Woofday thread!  Hello from my sister-in-law's puppy, who looks as tired as I feel!  I hope everyone else has more energy, since it's not even Wednesday yet...
Happy Woofday![Fark user image 850x637]

Blythe, FangQ for sorta joining forces with Fark that Pixel to open this week's WoofDay.
Guess Bathia does as well as can be expected?  Good Subject Choice: 2:50 video of Darren & Phillip was engaging.

Fark that Pixel: Gubbo: I've been wondering if I should get my blind little boy something that lets people know he's blind. Problem is, he loves attention when we're out, and he's cute so he generally gets attention. I don't want people to see something and not approach him because of it.
FtP: Get yourself a guide person T-shirt? :-)

Gubbo, do you want Good Looking T?  Such can be had but I see most as Pricey.  Transport could be Issue too.  On Other Hand, T & magic marker, both of your colour choice but contrasting, will work.
Illustrate best seen: print front or back, size S to 3XL men & women.  Price $20.26 + s&h.  Embiggen photo --

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
oh yah.  This available in 17 colours, didn't see list.  redbubble.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

laulaja: Blythe: Welcome to Woofday!  Bathia is still in the hospital so I'll start out today's Woofday thread!  Hello from my sister-in-law's puppy, who looks as tired as I feel!  I hope everyone else has more energy, since it's not even Wednesday yet...
Happy Woofday![Fark user image 850x637]
Blythe, FangQ for sorta joining forces with Fark that Pixel to open this week's WoofDay.

Guess Bathia does as well as can be expected?Good Subject Choice: 2:50 video of Darren & Phillip was engaging.

Fark that Pixel: Gubbo: I've been wondering if I should get my blind little boy something that lets people know he's blind. Problem is, he loves attention when we're out, and he's cute so he generally gets attention. I don't want people to see something and not approach him because of it.
FtP: Get yourself a guide person T-shirt? :-)
Gubbo, do you want Good Looking T?  Such can be had but I see most as Pricey.  Transport could be Issue too.  On Other Hand, T & magic marker, both of your colour choice but contrasting, will work.
Illustrate best seen: print front or back, size S to 3XL men & women.  Price $20.26 + s&h.  Embiggen photo --

[i.imgur.com image 300x194]

She does seem to be working well on her recovery!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Night all
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course it has a mobile phone app.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RUFF!
:-{)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!
:-{)


BARK!
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Our little guy has two emotions, DINNER and OUTSIDE.

Maybe 3 if you can count squirrel.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What color represents goofy as fark?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Our little guy has two emotions, DINNER and OUTSIDE.

Maybe 3 if you can count squirrel.


sounds about right :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: What color represents goofy as fark?

[Fark user image 425x318]


don't have a clue, but cute puppy though
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: What color represents goofy as fark?

[Fark user image 425x318]


dang, I don't know. But nice puppy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Darn fark ate my post then waited tell I reposted to spit it out.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Best buds


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He got a free blow-out at the park the other day. It was super windy, but he didn't mind.

/he's not pulling or choking, the pic just snapped at a weird moment.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image image 425x566]
He got a free blow-out at the park the other day. It was super windy, but he didn't mind.

/he's not pulling or choking, the pic just snapped at a weird moment.


My word how cumulus!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rene ala Carte: Our little guy has two emotions, DINNER and OUTSIDE.

Maybe 3 if you can count squirrel.


I think you've forgotten TREAT
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does it come in Ravenous Rottweiler Red?

"Um... your dog's heart rate hit 'Coked-up Hummingbird' when it saw my junk. Could you, y'know, put that monster on a leash before it decides to nosh my nutsack? Yeah, thanks."
 
