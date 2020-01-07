 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Accused extortionist and genius creates fake prosecutor account, files docs to drop charges against himself. Wonder if he can award himself damages?   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

504 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 9:03 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Loren
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sovereign citizen, perhaps?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought it was Trump.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Got to give him points for style.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He "demanded $50,000 and a 2019 Chevy Malibu in exchange for not revealing two years-worth of sales-records containing customer's Social Security numbers."

$50K and a Chevy Malibu?!  Keep reachin' for the stars!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a lot of work.  Just create a fake country and declare diplomatic immunity.  But stay away from the black cop with a gun.  Oh, who am I kidding?  A black cop?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TFA listed a lot of information.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I thought it was Trump.


You should consider seeing a therapist.
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This perp is some sort of former genius Soviet hacker snitch currently deeply embedded in a CIA witness protection program. No rooter knows how to do that. Or most civilians with a law degree, for that matter too.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I thought it was Trump.


Fox "News" would be saying he can.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder, would that work?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report