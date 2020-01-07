 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   You've got to admire the commitment some people show in their relationship   (wymt.com)
    Lancaster, Kentucky, Garrard County police, Garrard County, Kentucky, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Mercer County, Kentucky, Drug injection, Prison  
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seeing true love is a special thing. Makes my eyes water.
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If ever there's been a reason for a Kentucky tag, this is it.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Police say Pace twice shoved the officer in an attempt to be arrested, but the officer demurred until Pace pulled out a bundle of drug paraphernalia."

So that's what a white man has to do to get arrested in Kentucky.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let me not to the marriage of true mindsAdmit impediments. Love is not loveWhich alters when it alteration finds,Or bends with the remover to remove.O no! it is an ever-fixed markThat looks on tempests and is never shaken;It is the star to every wand'ring bark,Whose worth's unknown, although his height be taken.Love's not Time's fool, though rosy lips and cheeksWithin his bending sickle's compass come;Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks,But bears it out even to the edge of doom.If this be error and upon me prov'd,I never writ, nor no man ever lov'd.
 
Report