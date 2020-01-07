 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Canada man tries to avoid increasing his carbon footprint, gains a great story to tell about it. Curiously absent: The cost of being carbon neutral. Otherwise CSB   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really wish I knew how much those things would cost, would be tempted to try them because it sounds like an adventure but I can't imagine it's cheap at all.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds lovely. Now if I could just afford to be gone from life's responsibility for three weeks at a time.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Give me a reliable internet connection so I can work remotely and that seems like fun
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: Really wish I knew how much those things would cost, would be tempted to try them because it sounds like an adventure but I can't imagine it's cheap at all.


It's at the bottom of TFA. Passage on the container ship was about 100 Euro per day.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
even dead bodies still release CO2
 
dingorm01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgive me, but don't those ships burn bunker oil when at sea? I'd like to know what the carbon penalty for that comes to.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: Really wish I knew how much those things would cost, would be tempted to try them because it sounds like an adventure but I can't imagine it's cheap at all.


About 100 dollars a night for a double berth cabin. Not cheap at all for two weeks sailing.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried booking freighter passage to SE Asia back in the 90's.  I was on a waiting list for several months and finally gave in and purchased a flight.  Wish somebody would build a true, budget cruise service.  I don't need nor want 7 pools, 6 restaurants, a casino, a disco, etc.  Just a clean room and relaxed passage.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I realised that all my efforts to reduce my carbon footprint at home in Milan - I cycle to work, limit food waste and seldom buy new clothes - are wiped out by just one flight between Canada and Europe."

He just realized that?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: brax33: Really wish I knew how much those things would cost, would be tempted to try them because it sounds like an adventure but I can't imagine it's cheap at all.

About 100 dollars a night for a double berth cabin. Not cheap at all for two weeks sailing.


There's plenty of room, so you can split the cost.

images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: brax33: Really wish I knew how much those things would cost, would be tempted to try them because it sounds like an adventure but I can't imagine it's cheap at all.

About 100 dollars a night for a double berth cabin. Not cheap at all for two weeks sailing.


Maybe, but if I had money, I would choose that over an airplane to travel to Europe.  Space to walk in, a decent dorm-style cabin, meals covered, tours, fresh air?  As opposed to being squished in a small chair without room to maneuver?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caddisfly: I tried booking freighter passage to SE Asia back in the 90's.  I was on a waiting list for several months and finally gave in and purchased a flight.  Wish somebody would build a true, budget cruise service.  I don't need nor want 7 pools, 6 restaurants, a casino, a disco, etc.  Just a clean room and relaxed passage.


A "Greyhound/Amtrak of the Sea" type setup? That... Sounds interesting.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caddisfly: I tried booking freighter passage to SE Asia back in the 90's.  I was on a waiting list for several months and finally gave in and purchased a flight.  Wish somebody would build a true, budget cruise service.  I don't need nor want 7 pools, 6 restaurants, a casino, a disco, etc.  Just a clean room and relaxed passage.


a true farker still needs an open bar
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dingorm01: Forgive me, but don't those ships burn bunker oil when at sea? I'd like to know what the carbon penalty for that comes to.


Even if it was just diesel, 15 days on a freighter would seem to produce more carbon than an eight hour flight.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, look, there's actually words:

The 15-day cargo ship passage from Hamburg to Halifax, booked through Berlin-based Slowtravel Experience, costs just under €100 a day (including full-board and carbon offset) in a two-person cabin. The best-known shipping companies offering passenger berths include Hamburg Süd and Grimaldi Lines. Other agencies to look at are New Zealand Freighter Travel, London-based Cruise People, and Maris Freighter Cruises. Train travel was provided by VIA Rail Canada. The Ocean travels from Halifax to Montreal three times a week from £68 (C$117) one way, daily trains from Montreal to Toronto from £22 one-way and The Canadian, from Toronto to Vancouver twice weekly from £271 one-way.

So, subby, it's about 2,000 pounds sterling. Which, after Bojo turns the UK over to the Kremlin, will mean about eighteen cents.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a fun trip, however most people don't have the flexibility to take more than 3 weeks off just to get home.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Hey, look, there's actually words:

The 15-day cargo ship passage from Hamburg to Halifax, booked through Berlin-based Slowtravel Experience, costs just under €100 a day (including full-board and carbon offset) in a two-person cabin. The best-known shipping companies offering passenger berths include Hamburg Süd and Grimaldi Lines. Other agencies to look at are New Zealand Freighter Travel, London-based Cruise People, and Maris Freighter Cruises. Train travel was provided by VIA Rail Canada. The Ocean travels from Halifax to Montreal three times a week from £68 (C$117) one way, daily trains from Montreal to Toronto from £22 one-way and The Canadian, from Toronto to Vancouver twice weekly from £271 one-way.

So, subby, it's about 2,000 pounds sterling. Which, after Bojo turns the UK over to the Kremlin, will mean about eighteen cents.


You'll have to add in whatever VIA is charging for food too. There's no way they offer free food and drink. And the most important thing isn't mentioned. Booze costs. Or even on the ship if it was allowed?  Because that would be a deal breaker.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dingorm01: Forgive me, but don't those ships burn bunker oil when at sea? I'd like to know what the carbon penalty for that comes to.


That was the first thing that occurred to me. HFO is the dirtiest fuel you can possibly burn other than some kind of trash burning steam engine.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: dingorm01: Forgive me, but don't those ships burn bunker oil when at sea? I'd like to know what the carbon penalty for that comes to.

Even if it was just diesel, 15 days on a freighter would seem to produce more carbon than an eight hour flight.


I think it is amount of CO2 per pound of transported goods.  So let's say it is an older Panamax burning maritime diesel.  It might carry a maximum average of 50,000 tons of cargo, not including the weight of the ship itself.  Maximum takeoff weight for a Boeing 787-9 is just 280 tons.  Quite a bit of a difference there.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It would appear that a freighter burning bunker fuel would probably leave a bigger carbon footprint than flying.  It really doesn't matter what you do, you create CO2...even walking.

https://enca.org.uk/blog/2013/01/01/c​a​rbon-emissions-flying-hitch-hiking-and​-cargo-ships-the-facts/
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: dingorm01: Forgive me, but don't those ships burn bunker oil when at sea? I'd like to know what the carbon penalty for that comes to.

That was the first thing that occurred to me. HFO is the dirtiest fuel you can possibly burn other than some kind of trash burning steam engine.


Bullshiat maths, I suspect. He's basing the carbon footprint on the impact of adding a passenger to a freighter - a tiny percentage of a huge amount of schmutz.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dingorm01: Forgive me, but don't those ships burn bunker oil when at sea? I'd like to know what the carbon penalty for that comes to.


A dirty fuel produces orders of magnitude more noxious and volatile pollutants.
But it probably produces about half the CO2 of a clean fuel like nearly pure propane or methane.
Remember that a lot of the advocates for fighting climate change want us to go to a carbon tax.
so think about it in terms of the operator of the cargo ship and the operator of the airplane both have to pay substantially more for fuel. How much does that impact an airline ticket, versus how much would that impact a passenger ship. I think it would impact the airplane a lot more.
Comparing it to a cargo ship is kind of a special case though, because that ship is designed to handle cargo and a few extra passengers is just gravy, ecomonically speaking.  The cargo customers would be paying the carbon tax in that case.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: dingorm01: Forgive me, but don't those ships burn bunker oil when at sea? I'd like to know what the carbon penalty for that comes to.

A dirty fuel produces orders of magnitude more noxious and volatile pollutants.
But it probably produces about half the CO2 of a clean fuel like nearly pure propane or methane.
Remember that a lot of the advocates for fighting climate change want us to go to a carbon tax.
so think about it in terms of the operator of the cargo ship and the operator of the airplane both have to pay substantially more for fuel. How much does that impact an airline ticket, versus how much would that impact a passenger ship. I think it would impact the airplane a lot more.
Comparing it to a cargo ship is kind of a special case though, because that ship is designed to handle cargo and a few extra passengers is just gravy, ecomonically speaking.  The cargo customers would be paying the carbon tax in that case.


Especially since adding more 200-pound airplane passengers to make up for a tax will cause issues with loading and overall takeoff weight.  Adding 200-pound passengers to a ship already carrying a few dozen million pounds of cargo does not cause any risks of rolling over or breaking the keel.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dingorm01: Forgive me, but don't those ships burn bunker oil when at sea? I'd like to know what the carbon penalty for that comes to.


I remember reading that a handful of those ships (can't remember the exact number but it was less than 10) produced more CO2 than every car on earth.  Made a very strong argument for them being nuclear powered, IMHO.
 
orbister
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brax33: Really wish I knew how much those things would cost, would be tempted to try them because it sounds like an adventure but I can't imagine it's cheap at all.


A colleague of mine used to to go for trips on cargo ships. I think he said it was about half the cost of a cruise ship, for much more basic accommodation and a slower trip. I'd love to try it myself.
 
