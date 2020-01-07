 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Las Vegas Man does not understand that shooting mainenance staff does not get repairs done faster   (nbcnews.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Rio All Suite Hotel and Casino, World Series of Poker, House, Firearm, suspect Robert Thomas, Surveillance, English-language films, Law enforcement  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 6:31 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who shot the 't' out of 'mainenance'?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Should've taken the Brooks way out instead

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Repeat
I think from the pol (derp) tab
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Penis goes where?!
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report