(Twitter)   Boeing finally announces decision to close the simulator cockpit door AFTER the pilots have entered   (twitter.com) divider line
15
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bunch of bean counters that were never even close to an airplane assembly line thought they knew better.

Narrator: They didn't.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeaaaaaaaaaaah, not getting on one of those death traps.

"Taking control away from the pilot and flying the plane into the ground is a feature, not a bug"
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In case of a software glitch please call the 800 number for tech support.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do they simulate the crashes too? Otherwise not realistic.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh in that case I'll definitely fly on the Max when if it flies again
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: In case of a software glitch please call the 800 number for tech support.


If I was in charge, I'd make it a 900 number.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Vtimlin: In case of a software glitch please call the 800 number for tech support.

If I was in charge, I'd make it a 900 number.


Sure, why not
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: In case of a software glitch please call the 800 number for tech support.


Your call is very important to us please hold and wait for the next available agent.........
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeaaaaaaaaaaah, not getting on one of those death traps.

"Taking control away from the pilot and flying the plane into the ground is a feature, not a bug"


Pepperidge Farms remembers Boeing dissing Airbus for fly by wire...
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeaaaaaaaaaaah, not getting on one of those death traps.

"Taking control away from the pilot and flying the plane into the ground is a feature, not a bug"


They installed a ctrl-alt-dlt button.  You can kill the nose dive process.  All better.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Oh in that case I'll definitely fly on the Max when if it flies again


... briefly.
 
drayno76
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Do they simulate the crashes too? Otherwise not realistic.


Uh yeah, even in real professional ones not just MS Flight Sim.

Boeing 737 flight simulator crash
Youtube QP2waLL8CQA
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Walker: Yeaaaaaaaaaaah, not getting on one of those death traps.

"Taking control away from the pilot and flying the plane into the ground is a feature, not a bug"

Pepperidge Farms remembers Boeing dissing Airbus for fly by wire...


But the MAX isn't fly by wire! Pilots still have direct control linked to the flight surfaces. It's just there is now a computer who can fight you for control when it feels like it. That's totally different to Airbus!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Walker: Yeaaaaaaaaaaah, not getting on one of those death traps.

"Taking control away from the pilot and flying the plane into the ground is a feature, not a bug"

Pepperidge Farms remembers Boeing dissing Airbus for fly by wire...

But the MAX isn't fly by wire! Pilots still have direct control linked to the flight surfaces. It's just there is now a computer who can fight you for control when it feels like it. That's totally different to Airbus!


Initially, Henry Ford didn't want to use hydraulic brakes so they came up with the ad tag line of 'The safety of steel, from pedal to wheel'.
 
