(Delaware Online)   Since tourists are unable to read signs saying do not feed seagulls,Rehoboth Beach, Delaware city council has decided to fine your dumb ass for making those flying rats so aggressive when you throw handfulls of fries in the air   (delawareonline.com) divider line
vikingfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seagulls gonna come - poke you in the coconut.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://www.livescience.com/51944-sea​g​ulls-eats-seal-eyeballs.html

https://whale.org/gulls-that-eat-whal​e​s-alive/

Alfred Hitchcock sleeps soundly knowing that gulls won't be able to eat his scattered ashes.
=Smidge=
 
JoseGaspar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


People are dumbasses.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Them seagulls, them's vicious.
"Hey, honey, let's feed 'em."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah like I ever willingly give them my thrasher fries. Years ago they banned feeding ducks there too.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mine?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sign company is going to have a good year.
 
Birnone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I took a look at the boardwalk inbetween Thrasher's and the beach on Gmaps streetview. I don't see so much as one sign about not feeding seagulls. If that's where everyone is getting their fries the there should be signs at the end of that walkway as you move from Thrasher's to the boardwalk.
 
