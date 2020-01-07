 Skip to content
(CBC)   Morale at meetings improved as full morgues at Ottawa hospitals required bodies to be kept in conference rooms   (cbc.ca) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alright, let's talk about this latest ad campaign...Johnson! Pay attention!"
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is happening in Ottawa? Did they have a plague or something?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: WTF is happening in Ottawa? Did they have a plague or something?


Too many damn white walkers.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
corpses festering?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Before we get into the budget discussions, I'd like to say that it's nice to see so many new faces as well as old faces at today's meeting..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't you put them in the ice at Hockey arenas?  You could put a lot of corpses in the ice and take them out after the season.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: WTF is happening in Ottawa? Did they have a plague or something?


FTA: "It did say that any adult who dies in eastern Ontario and requires an autopsy is brought to the Ottawa Hospital, and kept there until the procedure is complete."
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hate to be in a hospital room, only to find a new dead person in the other bed every time I wake up
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I am hearing, "bad time to go into an Ottawa hospital".

Checking my pulse rate, blood pressure, oxygen and so forth.
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Problem solved, just don't let guests see the bodies being wheeled through the cafeteria to get to the loading dock.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If some of the corpses were middle/upper management types I can definitely see morale improving
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: Why can't you put them in the ice at Hockey arenas?  You could put a lot of corpses in the ice and take them out after the season.


I have an even better idea. There must be a lot of surplus teaching trailers in the schools system. Those things are as cold and dead as morgues in the winter time, so get a few of them in and put them on the medical campuses where they are needed most. They will have to be emptied and moved before Spring though, unless you intend to cremate the dead, because they are hotter than ovens in the Summer.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they're trying to bore them back to life
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Smell is becoming a problem," said Burri, who represents clerical service and support workers

Yeah, we're just going to need you to move your desk back a little more.  Little more.  A little more.  Perfect.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: maddan: Why can't you put them in the ice at Hockey arenas?  You could put a lot of corpses in the ice and take them out after the season.

I have an even better idea. There must be a lot of surplus teaching trailers in the schools system. Those things are as cold and dead as morgues in the winter time, so get a few of them in and put them on the medical campuses where they are needed most. They will have to be emptied and moved before Spring though, unless you intend to cremate the dead, because they are hotter than ovens in the Summer.


Sorry, my idea is better, because you can charge their families the same as season ticket holders.

"You can't charge us, grandpa's dead!"
"Well he in there face up, so he gets to see all the action, eh?"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hospital says it's working to reduce capacity issues 'as quickly as possible and with the greatest of care'

Those aren't compatible. Pick one.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  If a hotel has conference rooms, one of the better paying bookings is when they host medical conferences where cadavers are brought in for demonstrations.  These are often the same conference rooms the hotel uses for things like wedding receptions.

Larger, more organized hotels will run these bookings back-to-back on the same weekend, or even the same day (Medical conference in the morning, wedding at night)
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Geralt: [Fark user image image 850x533]

Problem solved, just don't let guests see the bodies being wheeled through the cafeteria to get to the loading dock.


Seriously, how much can it cost to rent one of those?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This time of year just stack 'em on the Rideau.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geralt: [Fark user image 850x533]

Problem solved, just don't let guests see the bodies being wheeled through the cafeteria to get to the loading dock.


Edmonton: "ON IT!" https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmont​o​n/bodies-stored-rented-trailer-medical​-examiner-1.5278243
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Geralt: [Fark user image image 850x533]

Problem solved, just don't let guests see the bodies being wheeled through the cafeteria to get to the loading dock.

Seriously, how much can it cost to rent one of those?


Can't be that much. Butcher shops rent them for storing deer during hunting season.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It was a productive meeting, but I could see some people were bored stiff."
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maddan: Why can't you put them in the ice at Hockey arenas?  You could put a lot of corpses in the ice and take them out after the season.


Ha! The St. Louis Blues did that for 49 seasons! Bought them uniforms and everything!
Then they finally won a cup...
So, back to the drawing board...
 
