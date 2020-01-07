 Skip to content
(ABC News) ...and then there are the Australians out there running around and deliberately setting more fires
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and plenty of people are already saying that this proves climate change is a hoax, it was all due to arson
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, fark those guys.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/I thought it was figurative
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh.  I thought my thoughts and prayers were working.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damnit.
/tiny fist
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: God damnit.
/tiny fist


:)

If you don't mind my asking, how's the kicking the vaping habit?
I have you Farkied as that.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: and plenty of people are already saying that this proves climate change is a hoax, it was all due to arson


In the True North, there are still people who believe, on the basis of nothing but their own bigoted imaginations, that the Elders of Zion paid mooselimbs to set the Fort McMurray fires.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car Talk had the following puzzle:
You're on a deserted island.  It's flat with just grass.  Of course, you're gonna die of thirst in 3 days (Clack laughs) but hey.  Here goes.  One  night, lightning hits the west end of the island and a starts a fire.  The wind is blowing east and the fire is consumin all in its path ("aw geez" Click). It's too big to put out and you can't get to the ocean because this is a plateau.  Should have mentioned that.  What is the one thing that you can do to keep from being burned alive?


You can take some of the flaming grass or if you have matches or a lighter and go to the east end of the island and set the grass on fire.  That way, when the fire burns there, it won't have any more fuel to burn and you can die of thirst in three days.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: and plenty of people are already saying that this proves climate change is a hoax, it was all due to arson


Can you blame them? One a-hole starting fires in California makes big news.  24 in NSW alone, add in the careless smokers and people that say fark you to burn bans and that's got to be half the population of the state.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People and animals are burning alive, a most hideous death. Businesses and people are losing everything. I know what I'll do, I'll start some more fires!"

Man, humans are a farking mess.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Dead for Tax Reasons: and plenty of people are already saying that this proves climate change is a hoax, it was all due to arson

In the True North, there are still people who believe, on the basis of nothing but their own bigoted imaginations, that the Elders of Zion paid mooselimbs to set the Fort McMurray fires.


More likely a coupl'a degens from up-country.   Or it was Shoresy.

/f*ckin' degens
// double f*ck Shoresy
/// third slashy as foretold by prophecy
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upside Backwards people
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Dead for Tax Reasons: and plenty of people are already saying that this proves climate change is a hoax, it was all due to arson

In the True North, there are still people who believe, on the basis of nothing but their own bigoted imaginations, that the Elders of Zion paid mooselimbs to set the Fort McMurray fires.


Funny how the narrative of these crimes has shifted from the people who started them, to speculation of what other people believe.

Just goes to show that the FARK left wants to shift the conversation away from dealing with actual crime to something entirely unrelated.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: bobtheme: God damnit.
/tiny fist

:)

If you don't mind my asking, how's the kicking the vaping habit?
I have you Farkied as that.


I relapsed....hard.  BUT, quit alcohol successfully.  One addiction at a time, I guess.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's fires in Vienna?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is the Florida of the US of course, but I feel like Australia is the Florida of the world.
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lived in New South Wales all my life. Where the hell is Central City ?? How farkin' hard can it be to not make shiat up ?? Especially when pretending to be news.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know that it wasn't only thieves and robbers who got sent to Australia in the old days....
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Ugh.  I thought my thoughts and prayers were working.


Well there's the problem.


God doesn't like you.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you had to fight fire with fire. If they don't stop arresting these people, they'll never beat the fires.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's the people that use fire on beehives and spiders
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these guys trying to get insurance payouts or are they just bogans being bogans?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with many politicians and celebrities rallying to the cause ...

why would they be on the arsonists side ???
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wedelw: Lived in New South Wales all my life. Where the hell is Central City ?? How farkin' hard can it be to not make shiat up ?? Especially when pretending to be news.


Are you claiming that people were not arrested for arson? I don't know a thing about Australia other than it is full of the most vicious Drop Bears, snakes and spiders, and I have a feeling they meant the City of Central Coast.

But, yes, ABC reporting is trash tier reporting.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have witnesses, I wasn't there, I have an alibi, I was on the other side of the world.........It wasn't me I didn't do it! I'm innocent!!!!!
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all totes worth it.  You should have SEEN that spider.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make Australia Great Again
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shiatty "news article".

Are these people setting fires because they're trying to contribute to the problem, are they farmers clearing land, are they people burning garbage? Yeah, no matter the reason, it's a dumb time to be starting fires, but there is a world of difference between an actual arsonist, like the firefighters who have started blazes so they'll get the work or be seen as heroes, and some Jethroe who has always burned his fallow fields or the garbage on his property and is sure that he'll be just as safe doing it as before.

And it IS a distinction worth making. TTFA just makes it sound like a whole bunch of evil arsonists deliberately trying to burn down the country.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: Resident Muslim: bobtheme: God damnit.
/tiny fist

:)

If you don't mind my asking, how's the kicking the vaping habit?
I have you Farkied as that.

I relapsed....hard.  BUT, quit alcohol successfully.  One addiction at a time, I guess.


Give nicotine patches a try.

They get you out of the habit of getting a big jolt of nicotine all at once and help you taper off.

Also, start a physical hobby to keep yourself distracted. I took up gardening and dug up half the yarsand also cooking as much as possible from scratch.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
if the arsonists are caught, roast them over a spit.  Stream it on YouTube as a warning to future arsonists.  I bet a good percentage think twice before going all fireball.  Obviously not roasting arsonists hasn't stopped them.

All after a fair trial of course.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Firehawks
 
LewDux
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
♫How can we sleep then they run around setting beds on fire♫
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wedelw: Lived in New South Wales all my life. Where the hell is Central City ?? How farkin' hard can it be to not make shiat up ?? Especially when pretending to be news.


Central City is home town of Barry Allen, the second Flash.  In the 25th Century, the city will be known as the Central Cityplex.
 
JudgeMuttonChops [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cybrwzrd: wedelw: Lived in New South Wales all my life. Where the hell is Central City ?? How farkin' hard can it be to not make shiat up ?? Especially when pretending to be news.

Are you claiming that people were not arrested for arson? I don't know a thing about Australia other than it is full of the most vicious Drop Bears, snakes and spiders, and I have a feeling they meant the City of Central Coast.

But, yes, ABC reporting is trash tier reporting.


As opposed to the bastion of truth and journalistic integrity that is the Murdoch empire?
 
