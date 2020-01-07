 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Fans of author Elizabeth Wurtzel to pop a Prozac in her memory   (nbcnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Sad, Breast cancer, Cancer, Elizabeth Wurtzel, Writing, Metastasis, Major depressive disorder, Writer David Samuels, Literature  
•       •       •

Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://www.thecut.com/2018/12/elizab​e​th-wurtzel-on-discovering-the-truth-ab​out-her-parents.html
 
1funguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 376x211]

RIP


Prozac.
Not even once...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, that sucks.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
mm.aiircdn.comView Full Size


Wurzel died *AGAIN*?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
fark cancer
 
Report