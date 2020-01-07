 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Take the time to text your boss and tell her that your son is on life support so you can't come in that day? That's a firin'   (daily.shared.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think a manager would realize this is exactly the sort of thing people love to make viral.

Forget the lack of compassion or violation of the FMLA. The lack of critical thinking is what should have cost this manager her job.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We don't get to come and go as we please at Folk Oil.

Someone certainly seems to have a high regard for their position.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't want to start any blasphemous rumours...
 
dashiellx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Same thing happened to the same woman in 2018  https://www.independent.co.uk/l​ife-sty​le/crystal-reynolds-fisher-boss-fired-​mum-son-life-support-text-messages-ps-​food-mart-michigan-a8429586.html
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is the mom on life support? No, then she can drag her ass in. It's not like the son is going anywhere.


/not really
 
covfefe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the free market, lady. Start your own oil infrastructure and critical medical facility and put those clowns out of business!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I got fired via email when I had to take my sick kid to the doctor.  Had worked there for 11 years.

I ended up going to work for the competitor, which I now own, and made it my life's purpose to run him out of business.  I didn't succeed but boy howdy did I put a hurting on his business. He ended up selling his business for considerably less than it was valued at years ago.

/never underestimate the power of spite...
 
drxym
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like the manager got fired and she can have as much time as she needs. So happy ending I guess. In most countries though there would be employment laws and tribunals where she would be able to prove with ease that she suffered an unfair dismissal.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got a virus notification, the page isn't safe.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Will the company face any real consequences?  Or will this all blow over the next time Orange man does something?  If the company isn't shuttered, and all the employees fired because nobody will buy their product or service, then the populace says that this is OK.  All that will happen is a momentary amount of heat.  Until the CEO and their family is destitute and forced to eat coyote poop while wandering the desert just to survive, nothing will change.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yanoosh: I got a virus notification, the page isn't safe.


Pffft, I'm at the office and that's tech support's problem.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dashiellx: Same thing happened to the same woman in 2018  https://www.independent.co.uk/li​fe-style/crystal-reynolds-fisher-boss-​fired-mum-son-life-support-text-messag​es-ps-food-mart-michigan-a8429586.html​


Yep. That's what happens when old news gets recirculated by new folks, complete with a new date slapped onto the recycled content - because, after all, it's new to them, so it must be new to you, too!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Will the company face any real consequences?  Or will this all blow over the next time Orange man does something?  If the company isn't shuttered, and all the employees fired because nobody will buy their product or service, then the populace says that this is OK.  All that will happen is a momentary amount of heat.  Until the CEO and their family is destitute and forced to eat coyote poop while wandering the desert just to survive, nothing will change.


Well, as this happened about two years ago, and the company's still in business, and she's been a clerk cashier at Citgo since May 19, 2018 to present if her Facebook profile's to be believed (her tweets happened on or around June 30, 2018), it would appear that nothing untoward occurred to anyone.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yanoosh: I got a virus notification, the page isn't safe.


It redirected me to a scam gift card site
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: dashiellx: Same thing happened to the same woman in 2018  https://www.independent.co.uk/li​fe-style/crystal-reynolds-fisher-boss-​fired-mum-son-life-support-text-messag​es-ps-food-mart-michigan-a8429586.html

Yep. That's what happens when old news gets recirculated by new folks, complete with a new date slapped onto the recycled content - because, after all, it's new to them, so it must be new to you, too!


I'm sure Folk Oil appreciates the renewed hate mail. It was probably getting too quiet.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: dashiellx: Same thing happened to the same woman in 2018  https://www.independent.co.uk/li​fe-style/crystal-reynolds-fisher-boss-​fired-mum-son-life-support-text-messag​es-ps-food-mart-michigan-a8429586.html

Yep. That's what happens when old news gets recirculated by new folks, complete with a new date slapped onto the recycled content - because, after all, it's new to them, so it must be new to you, too!


Well, if the kid's been on life support for that long, you'd think the mom could spend a little time at work.  It's not like he's going anywhere.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: We don't get to come and go as we please at Folk Oil.

Someone certainly seems to have a high regard for their position.


Hey now, it's been rough for them since their COO decided to go start an electric company.
 
GhostfacedFiddlah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Is the mom on life support? No, then she can drag her ass in. It's not like the son is going anywhere.


/not really


Looks like there's a good reason I have you tagged "Poe's poe's poe's"
 
Reverend J
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dashiellx: Same thing happened to the same woman in 2018  https://www.independent.co.uk/li​fe-style/crystal-reynolds-fisher-boss-​fired-mum-son-life-support-text-messag​es-ps-food-mart-michigan-a8429586.html​


Wow, that's really bad luck.

/sarcasm, if you missed it.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I got fired via email when I had to take my sick kid to the doctor.  Had worked there for 11 years.

I ended up going to work for the competitor, which I now own, and made it my life's purpose to run him out of business. I didn't succeed but boy howdy did I put a hurting on his business. He ended up selling his business for considerably less than it was valued at years ago.

/never underestimate the power of spite...

Sounds to me like you did succeed. The business he was in may still exist, but he's not in it, so you did in fact run him out of business.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think a firing is totally justified.  Firing the boss.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I got fired from a job once......I came to work everyday, never called in sick, begged for all the overtime I could, didn't steal, didn't lie and never late....so why did I get fired?  I caught a fellow employee stealing out of another employees locker. When I tried to report it he hit me and I hit back the bosses only saw me hit the thief they also had the others stuff in their hands still.....yes work place violence does get you fired but employees, lying, stealing is ok and.......it gets you a promotion too!!!

I went on and got a better job the following week.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not all folk'll fire you for this, but some Folk Oil
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: The lack of critical thinking


he's a gas station manager
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I got fired via email when I had to take my sick kid to the doctor.  Had worked there for 11 years.

I ended up going to work for the competitor, which I now own, and made it my life's purpose to run him out of business.  I didn't succeed but boy howdy did I put a hurting on his business. He ended up selling his business for considerably less than it was valued at years ago.

/never underestimate the power of spite...


Im sure your grant from the Foreign Office helped...

/dun diddle dun diddle dun diddle dun diddle dah de dah de dah de dah dee dah
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ooooooh!  This guy works for Folk Oil.  That's way fancier than the Gas N' Sip!
 
Shrink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I got fired via email when I had to take my sick kid to the doctor.  Had worked there for 11 years.

I ended up going to work for the competitor, which I now own, and made it my life's purpose to run him out of business.  I didn't succeed but boy howdy did I put a hurting on his business. He ended up selling his business for considerably less than it was valued at years ago.

/never underestimate the power of spite...


I just subscribed to that newsletter of yours. I'm in the market for some spiteful revenge solutions.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drxym: Sounds like the manager got fired and she can have as much time as she needs. So happy ending I guess. In most countries though there would be employment laws and tribunals where she would be able to prove with ease that she suffered an unfair dismissal.


There's exactly such an employment law in the US, and it's been in force for 27 years now.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Family_​a​nd_Medical_Leave_Act_of_1993
 
Jz4p
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yanoosh: I got a virus notification, the page isn't safe.


That 'virus notification' is the site redirecting you to a spoofing link.  They want you to call the number and give them money to 'fix the problem'.

So yeah, the site isn't vetting their advertisers.

Also, that woman had 5 typos in her text to the boss, not including the use of 'u' a half dozen times... ugh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yanoosh: I got a virus notification, the page isn't safe.


don't tell your boss unless you've got another job lined up
 
COMALite J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: Bootleg: We don't get to come and go as we please at Folk Oil.

Someone certainly seems to have a high regard for their position.

Hey now, it's been rough for them since their COO decided to go start an electric company.

jjorsett: FormlessOne: dashiellx: Same thing happened to the same woman in 2018  https://www.independent.co.uk/li​fe-style/crystal-reynolds-fisher-boss-​fired-mum-son-life-support-text-messag​es-ps-food-mart-michigan-a8429586.html

Yep. That's what happens when old news gets recirculated by new folks, complete with a new date slapped onto the recycled content ― because, after all, it's new to them, so it must be new to you, too!

I'm sure Folk Oil appreciates the renewed hate mail. It was probably getting too quiet.

Rapmaster2000: Ooooooh! This guy works for Folk Oil. That's way fancier than the Gas N' Sip!

busy chillin': Not all folk'll fire you for this, but some Folk Oil

The member of the Oyl Family that even Castor thinks is too low-life, and whom they've all disowned.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yanoosh: I got a virus notification, the page isn't safe.


That site tried to put my phone on life support.
 
