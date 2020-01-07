 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Headlines of the Year 2019 - Runner up categories - Main   (fark.com) divider line
2
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

16 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 4:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Welcome to the Category Runners up for Headline of the Year!

The Category runners up are from each tab for each category.  We loved the variety of so many different kinds of headlines represented in the final round so we categorized the rest of the headlines by top wordplay/puns, smart/clever, sideways take, and Fark-specific, and did our best to award the Category award to the top voted that best fit each category!  Last year "visual" was a category, this year we had just a few visual headlines but many musical headlines so we changed it to musical/verse.  We were able to award a visual headline in Politics so we kept it for the Politics tab!  We did not have as many context headlines this year so only a few tabs have a context award.  Politics did a great job this year with context headlines so we want to give an extra shout-out for the context headlines there.  We also love the context headlines that we do have in the other tabs, and hope we can get more of them next year!

This method has advantages over previous years because it made it easier to choose when a headline fit in multiple categories, and we were also able to award category awards for all tabs, not just Main.  We are also able to award context and more subtle humor this way. This method has disadvantages in that not every higher voted headline - quite a few wordplay / puns usually cluster toward the top - get an award. Please talk to us in Farkback if you have suggestions on how to improve Headline of the Year!  

For our winners, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  Category winners choose 3 months TotalFark or 6 months BareFark for 2020!  

As always, thanks to all our TotalFark voters for the preliminaries voting, thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Category winners / Headlines of the Year runners-up!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MAIN


Wordplay/PunsDemetrius

Woman given erectile dysfunction cream for dry eye, says it was hard to see that coming

fark.com/comments/10280229

Linked article: telegraph.co.uk

Fark-specificThe English Major

Colombia frees FARC leader, who immediately greenlights this headline and nukes the politics tab

fark.com/comments/10434018

Linked article: france24.com

Smart/Clevergopats

Unmarried pregnant teacher fired from Catholic school. No word if she had to walk past the nativity scene on her way out

fark.com/comments/10247860

Linked article: wnep.com

Sideways taketoraque

WHO seeks guidance on gene-edited babies, possibly out of fears of creating deaf, dumb, and blind kids who sure play a mean pinball

fark.com/comments/10246942

Linked article: king5.com

Musical / verseParthenogenetic

♬She can dance if she wants to / For the team, all girls is fine / But the boys can't dance, and if they can't dance / They'll sue under Title IX♬

fark.com/comments/10280094

Linked article: washingtonpost.com
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report