(Fark)   Headlines of the Year 2019 Winners   (fark.com) divider line
•       •       •

Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2019 Headlines of the Year!

The Headline of the Year winners and second place runners-up are the the top voted headlines for each tab, regardless of category!  Out of 76,022 greenlit headlines, these are your top voted Headlines of the Year!

For our winners, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  Headline of the Year winners can choose 6 months TotalFark or 12 months BareFark for 2020! Runner up winners choose 3 months TotalFark or 6 months BareFark for 2020!

As always, thanks to all our TotalFark voters for the preliminaries voting, thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Headline of the Year winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MAIN

Winnertoraque

Bus company Careem launches service in Egypt. Now, with Careem, Abdul goes far

fark.com/comments/10246929

Linked article: aljazeera.com


Runner upDr.Fey

Nobody can agree on the right way to measure a penis. Subby's was in the Guinness Book of World Records, but then the librarian told him to take it out

fark.com/comments/10334774

Linked article: menshealth.com

DISCUSSION

WinnerHedlessChickn

████████████ MSNBC █████████ 8ET ████████████ █████ Discussion ██████████ ████████████ ███████ █████████ █████ ███████ ██████████ Thread ██████ ██████████ ████ ████ █████████ ████████ ██████ █████████ ██████████████ Drink ██████████ ██████████ █████

fark.com/comments/10248458

Linked article: msnbc.com


Runner upbigfatbuddhist

Tomorrow is another day. On the other hand, yesterday was also another day and look how badly you screwed that up

fark.com/comments/10345102

Linked article: morepotatoes.com

SPORTS

WinnerTDWCom29

Le'Veon Bell says "I can be even more dangerous with Jets." Unless he joined Al Qaeda, I have my doubts

fark.com/comments/10359529

Linked article: nypost.com


Runner upCheesehead_Dave

Breaking: Yet another Redskins QB's leg

fark.com/comments/10246384

Linked article: espn.com

BUSINESS

WinnerDead for Tax Reasons

BP discovers a billion barrels of oil in the Gulf of Mexico, presumably where they left it in 2010

fark.com/comments/10281325

Linked article: cnbc.com


Runner updletter

Sting uses fake Amazon boxes, GPS to catch would-be thieves. The Police are standing by

fark.com/comments/10254765

Linked article: wane.com

GEEK

WinnerSpringtimefresh

Is America lagging behind in the race for a quantum computer? Well, yes and no

fark.com/comments/10251068

Linked article: scientificamerican.com


Runner upParthenogenetic

The United Nations has designated 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table of the Chemical Elements. To celebrate, this headline contains a noble gas joke, but there probably won't be a reaction because all the good ones argon

fark.com/comments/10306591

Linked article: science.sciencemag.org

ENTERTAINMENT

WinnerSinto

Steve Irwin's daughter will honor her dad at her wedding with a special candle lighting ceremony, creating rays that will pierce everyone's heart

fark.com/comments/10588503

Linked article: doyouremember.com


Runner upNakedReporta

Forest Whitaker files for divorce after 22 years of marriage. No reason has been given yet, but it's rumored he may have a wandering eye

fark.com/comments/10271221

Linked article: people.com

D'AWWW

Winnerchicken_little

"Brain-damaged squirrel inspires woman to open her own animal hospital." I don't mean to judge, but I don't think I'd take advice from a brain-damaged squirrel

fark.com/comments/10477832

Linked article: metro.co.uk


Runner upOptronami

It's time again for the annual Key West Dachshund Walk. Total sausage fest but still looks like fun

fark.com/comments/10273756

Linked article: miami.cbslocal.com

FOOD

WinnerParthenogenetic

Is alkaline water actually better? Basically, no

fark.com/comments/10303313

Linked article: edition.cnn.com


Runner uptoraque

Food Network star died of clogged arteries, according to Mayo Clinic. Confirmation expected soon from Butter Clinic, Gravy Clinic

fark.com/comments/10591669

Linked article: usatoday.com

POLITICS

WinnerThe English Major

Gavin McInnes says punching nazis should be a hate crime. Sounds like someone is tired of being punched

fark.com/comments/10248710

Linked article: rightwingwatch.org


Runner upWyckyd Sceptre

For someone who claims to hate socialism, Trump sure loves to be publicly owned

fark.com/comments/10342827

Linked article: twitter.com
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Robbed again
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good job all. I think this year's quality surpassed last year.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'M A WEINER!!!

\o/
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All those quality musical headlines I submitted, and what do y'all Farkers vote for? Puns?! Hmph.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: All those quality musical headlines I submitted, and what do y'all Farkers vote for? Puns?! Hmph.


Musical headlines only work if the reader knows the song but everyone can hate a good pun.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
THAT'S the Main Headline of the Year??  Man, this is like 2016 all over again.

Damn Russian interference.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moderator: BUSINESS

Winner - Dead for Tax Reasons


Username checks out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was just pleased to be nominated. But I do remember seeing some of those headlines and I probably voted for some of them also as I wasn't adverse to voting for other people's headlines although I had one of many, mostly mediocre headlines, in the running.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Moderator: BUSINESS

Winner - Dead for Tax Reasons

Username checks out.


I know that reference.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got 11 in the running this year but was again denied. I'll have my revenge. Oh I'll have it. As revengy as you like.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
woohoo!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A racist headline wins? Color me shocked.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Moderator: BUSINESS

Winner - Dead for Tax Reasons

Username checks out.


Fark user imageView Full Size


TO BUSINESS!
 
