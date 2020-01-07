 Skip to content
One way to do downward facing dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This made me smile ☺
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"PILATES?! MORE LIKE PET ME!"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sniff sniff sniff. Oh, what's in here? Oh, hai!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That made me chuckle. Good dog!
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wanted to play with her sweater puppies
 
chucknasty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
um, this was on reddit last week. I feel like a time traveler.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, not creepy when he does it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was hot
/wut?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need the contact info for that dog's trainer.  That's a next-level trick.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure she finds that funny with the dog but I do the same thing it's all pepper spray and cops.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Namasit
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also known as  Jiu Shih Tzu.

/no bull, dawg
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love everything about this. That's a Concept II erg, the only proper rowing machine for a serious gym. And her form is really good.  Also, doing push-ups with your toes on the sliding seat is a power move -- that's a properly fit young lady.  Finally, the lighting and the audio are high grade for a Twitter post.  I give it full marks.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in that video needs a bone! Huuuurrrr...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That gets you a six-month timeout from Planet Fitness.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, intact males are gonna do what intact males are gonna do. :P
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: um, this was on reddit last week. I feel like a time traveler.


well, bye.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this bring your dog to the gym day?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: um, this was on reddit last week. I feel like a time traveler.


This is not reddit.
THIS...IS...FARK!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: chucknasty: um, this was on reddit last week. I feel like a time traveler.

This is not reddit.
THIS...IS...FARK!


Does that mean there is a FARK-pit to be kicked backwards into?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
And yet, when I try that, they get all mad and hit me with restraining orders. It's just not fair.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Ambivalence: chucknasty: um, this was on reddit last week. I feel like a time traveler.

This is not reddit.
THIS...IS...FARK!

Does that mean there is a FARK-pit to be kicked backwards into?


Everyone gets a turn in the well.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Oh sure, not creepy when he does it.


Username checks out.
 
skinink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thanks for the mammaries...

img.timeinc.netView Full Size
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Ambivalence: chucknasty: um, this was on reddit last week. I feel like a time traveler.

This is not reddit.
THIS...IS...FARK!

Does that mean there is a FARK-pit to be kicked backwards into?


Yep. It's the Politics tab.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Someone in that video needs a bone! Huuuurrrr...


Andrew Dice Clay like typing detected.
 
PunGent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chucknasty: um, this was on reddit last week. I feel like a time traveler.


We're just like Reddit, but slower, and without all the falsely-identifying terrorists parts.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One persons' dog or another is usually at my office during normal working hours.

We have an hour of yoga once per week at the office. I enjoy it immensely.

Dog messing with you during yoga is normal. Usually a good laugh. One used to gently chew on my 6 inch ponytail, until i got rid 'Doc Brown' haircut before thanksgiving. Usually happened in a down dog, too. Table or Child's pose? no. Chew on me while in down dog.

But, except for our office manager nearing retirement age, we're all straight males. Definitely never as... nice as that.

/11 am CST Tuesdays. Because holidays, we were off for 2 week. So just finished 40 minutes ago. I ache. A lot.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: chucknasty: um, this was on reddit last week. I feel like a time traveler.

This is not reddit.
THIS...IS...FARK!


You can do anything at Fark.com. Anything at all. The only limit is yourself.
 
