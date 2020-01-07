 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Hard to believe there are just 700 Seke speakers left in the world. Harder to believe is 100 of them live in New York. Even harder to believe is that half of them live in one building in Brooklyn
22
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually pretty easy for me to believe as I have never heard of Seke.
 
Virtually_Human [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people who have something in common, stick together.  I have no problem believing that.
 
hawks9nkh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
paywall
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seeking Seke speakers?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Even if a language is spoken by only a few people, language experts say it still plays a vital role."

I know academics need grant money but let's be realistic here.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Virtually_Human: So people who have something in common, stick together.  I have no problem believing that.


Did they all Seke each other out?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh wait, Seke
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
hawks9nkh
paywall

They are playing hide and go seke
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: It's actually pretty easy for me to believe as I have never heard of Seke.


Didn't she do--

fat boy: [Fark user image 175x289]
Oh wait, Seke


Dammit!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Virtually_Human: So people who have something in common, stick together.  I have no problem believing that.

Did they all Seke each other out?


I don't suppose any of them are Sikhs?
 
dericwater
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

little big man: "Even if a language is spoken by only a few people, language experts say it still plays a vital role."

I know academics need grant money but let's be realistic here.


In the upcoming Mideast War, you will need people who can speak in an unknown language to deliver messages. Maybe the Sekes have their own leet speak so they can text over unencrypted wifi and still not have their messages deciphered.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't worry, as soon as the last native speakers die off, they'll be plenty of college students racking up $100k is dept learning the language.
 
dericwater
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 175x289]
Oh wait, Seke


I see someone's a fan of the golden age.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's the amps that are really valuable, though.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Virtually_Human: So people who have something in common, stick together.  I have no problem believing that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: It's the amps that are really valuable, though.


After reading the headline I was trying to recall that brand from my long ago semi audiophile days
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I read the headline and thought it was about some rare and obscure audiophile loudspeakers.
 
Meez
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These are the same people who jump off rickey tall towers with vines attached to their ankles and usually miscalculate and land on their heads. I wonder if they are really into bungee jumping now that they are here in the US ?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

little big man: "Even if a language is spoken by only a few people, language experts say it still plays a vital role."

I know academics need grant money but let's be realistic here.


Hate to break it to you, bu they do.  Not in the "Next Great Human Novel" sense, but in the sense that they provide insight into how humans process language.  We know language has a physiological component (not as in we all naturally speak Esperanto or something, but that humans are constrained by what kinds of languages we can create naturally).  Actual examples of languages help us define the boundaries of what those parameters are.  For instance, we always hear numbers are base-10 because we have ten fingers.  And while our number of fingers may bias counting systems somewhat, it isn't actually a universal trait of language.  There are languages with a whole host of bases, including up into the 50s (some Pacific languages don't use fingers, but individual joints, not just of the fingers, but the arms, legs, and even the skull) - without knowledge of those languages, we can't see exactly what we can do with spoken communication because people often default to their own language for what is possible and ignore other possibilities (how many alien languages are just base-10, SVO-structure in fiction, for instance?  Klingon is less "alien" than Seke).  If humans ever do encounter actual aliens, having some sense of "we have this language space to effectively communicate" versus "we just can't do that" will be really important - and if we artificially restrict our communication space because we let fringe languages die unexplored, we could miss out on how we might form a communication bridge (I'm not saying Seke will translate into Vulcan, but if we think humans can't do something because it doesn't exist in I-E languages, we would be missing out).
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: I read the headline and thought it was about some rare and obscure audiophile loudspeakers.


Same. At least initially.
 
NFA [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The NY Times doesn't want me to read their articles.
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
After a couple years in Brooklyn, Seke will have such a strong accent it will be incomprehensible to native Seke speakers
 
Report