Five-year old girl goes to the dentist and ends up in a burn unit. The craziest thing about this story is that the lawsuit is only for 15K
26
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
the tool emitted a spark that "caused the throat pack in (the girl's) mouth to ignite and produce a fire" that lasted a couple of seconds

What did they pack her throat with, nitrocellulose?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if there's some sort of law in Nevada that caps damages in a case like this? $15k for setting my kid on fire wouldn't cover the first week of legal beatdown.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
turnto10.comView Full Size

I didn't know he was into dentistry now...
 
vdrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the heck were they putting crowns on a 5-yr old's teeth?  They are baby teeth!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because the parents aren't the kind of assholes who feel the need to sue people into the farking grave for something that was an accident. The guy has a clean record, it's not like things like this happen regularly, or ever, with him.

But hey, it's America, let's go ahead and sue him for $250 million dollars, and then sue the dental practice, the company that made the dental chair, whoever made the car they drove there in, the company that sold the electricity he used, and whoever made the farking clothes the girl wore that day. Take any one of those away, and she wouldn't have been getting the dental procedure that day, at that time. Accidents are accidents, and shiat happens even in meticulously controlled environments. If the person isn't regularly negligent, I'm pretty much a 'Recover your losses' person. It's when you find out that someone has a record of shiat like this, or there's a known issue that's been ignored that I feel like the punitive measures have to be handed down.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vdrog: Why in the heck were they putting crowns on a 5-yr old's teeth?  They are baby teeth!


Yeah. Five year olds don't need to eat!
 
gar1013
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Not just normal Karan, but Deep Karan.

No word on if the girl was reported to the police for being suspicious.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I wonder if there's some sort of law in Nevada that caps damages in a case like this? $15k for setting my kid on fire wouldn't cover the first week of legal beatdown.


Fifteen K is the minimum sought.  Typically when you see a number like that, the plaintiff has to state a certain minimum amount for the court to have jurisdiction.  It varies a lot from one state to the next.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I wonder if there's some sort of law in Nevada that caps damages in a case like this? $15k for setting my kid on fire wouldn't cover the first week of legal beatdown.


I'm surprised that she's asking for $15K. The malpractice laws here in Nevada are all in favor of the doctor and not the patient.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What is a five year old doing getting "several crowns"?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: vdrog: Why in the heck were they putting crowns on a 5-yr old's teeth?  They are baby teeth!

Yeah. Five year olds don't need to eat!


Baby needs a new pair of shoes... and a grill.

Really, some kids might have bad teeth, for whatever reason. I once saw a 5 year old with a crown on an incisor.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Based on the fact that the 5 year old needs "several crowns", I'm guessing these parents probably would have set her mouth on fire eventually anyway.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: vdrog: Why in the heck were they putting crowns on a 5-yr old's teeth?  They are baby teeth!

Yeah. Five year olds don't need to eat!


for those not in the know, its commonly called 'baby bottle teeth'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vdrog: Why in the heck were they putting crowns on a 5-yr old's teeth?  They are baby teeth!


My first thought, also.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Russ1642: vdrog: Why in the heck were they putting crowns on a 5-yr old's teeth?  They are baby teeth!

Yeah. Five year olds don't need to eat!

for those not in the know, its commonly called 'baby bottle teeth'
[Fark user image image 275x183]


I've seen this on kids with parents that regularly put kool-aid in the bottle.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
damn, hit enter before I explained why they put crowns on baby teeth. Dummy me :(

When the baby teeth decay like that and the kid is just starting to talk, their speech can be impeded. They need their front teeth to make correct speech patterns.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I wonder if there's some sort of law in Nevada that caps damages in a case like this? $15k for setting my kid on fire wouldn't cover the first week of legal beatdown.


Or the physical beatdown.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jtown: What is a five year old doing getting "several crowns"?


typical "princess" treatment
 
uttertosh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Probably because the parents aren't the kind of assholes who feel the need to sue people into the farking grave for something that was an accident. The guy has a clean record, it's not like things like this happen regularly, or ever, with him.

But hey, it's America, let's go ahead and sue him for $250 million dollars, and then sue the dental practice, the company that made the dental chair, whoever made the car they drove there in, the company that sold the electricity he used, and whoever made the farking clothes the girl wore that day. Take any one of those away, and she wouldn't have been getting the dental procedure that day, at that time. Accidents are accidents, and shiat happens even in meticulously controlled environments. If the person isn't regularly negligent, I'm pretty much a 'Recover your losses' person. It's when you find out that someone has a record of shiat like this, or there's a known issue that's been ignored that I feel like the punitive measures have to be handed down.


I don't even want to know what's in it: just pass that pipe to me next, yo! ;p
 
gar1013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Russ1642: vdrog: Why in the heck were they putting crowns on a 5-yr old's teeth?  They are baby teeth!

Yeah. Five year olds don't need to eat!

for those not in the know, its commonly called 'baby bottle teeth'
[Fark user image image 275x183]


Yikes!  That poor kid.

And my poor monitor - it has coffee all over it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vdrog: Why in the heck were they putting crowns on a 5-yr old's teeth?  They are baby teeth!


You know creepy pageant parents, who dress girls up like little adults with too much makeup?

Maybe these are "aspiring rapper" parents.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Probably because the parents aren't the kind of assholes who feel the need to sue people into the farking grave for something that was an accident. The guy has a clean record, it's not like things like this happen regularly, or ever, with him.

But hey, it's America, let's go ahead and sue him for $250 million dollars, and then sue the dental practice, the company that made the dental chair, whoever made the car they drove there in, the company that sold the electricity he used, and whoever made the farking clothes the girl wore that day. Take any one of those away, and she wouldn't have been getting the dental procedure that day, at that time. Accidents are accidents, and shiat happens even in meticulously controlled environments. If the person isn't regularly negligent, I'm pretty much a 'Recover your losses' person. It's when you find out that someone has a record of shiat like this, or there's a known issue that's been ignored that I feel like the punitive measures have to be handed down.


This so farking much.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gar1013: no_tan_lines: Russ1642: vdrog: Why in the heck were they putting crowns on a 5-yr old's teeth?  They are baby teeth!

Yeah. Five year olds don't need to eat!

for those not in the know, its commonly called 'baby bottle teeth'
[Fark user image image 275x183]

Yikes!  That poor kid.

And my poor monitor - it has coffee all over it.


i know. its horrifying really. The pediatrician does warn parents about this way before the first teeth erupt. Don't let your baby sleep with a bottle in their mouth - good information to know. The milk sugars destroy the enamel and thats what happens :(
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vdrog: Why in the heck were they putting crowns on a 5-yr old's teeth?  They are baby teeth!


They're precontoured stainless crowns that are cemented over primary molars (and rarely anterior teeth). Crowns are placed on baby teeth when the tooth can't be saved with a regular fillings. Baby teeth are not only important for eating, but maintain space for the permanent teeth to erupt.
Crowns on baby teeth are pretty common procedure.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Now he starts to drill. And you see and smell smoke coming out of your mouth.
So you say, "Wait a minute!"
"What's the matter?"
"Smoke."
"What?"
Smoke, smoke, smoke. There is some smoke that is coming out of my mouth."
"I don't understand."
"Fire! Do you understand the fire? There is a fire in my mouth and the smoke is coming out because there is fire. And my face is hanging on the floor."
"The fire?"
"Yeah."
"Where?"
"Never mind, never mind."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some newspaper (can't remember which one; Dallas Morning News?) did a series of articles about how farked up pediatric dentistry is, how lightly regulated it is in some states (like Texas, I guess) and how often (compared to how often it SHOULD be) it ends in actual death in patients. shiat like anesthesia being improperly administered, monitored, etc. Procedures that aren't necessary being done because clinics want to bill Medicaid, etc.

Here it is, I think: https://interactives.dallasnew​s.com/20​15/deadly-dentistry/part1.html

But I like how some are blaming the little kid's parents and implying that she deserved to be set on fire because her parents are monsters or whatever. (shrug)  I know, welcome to Fark.
 
