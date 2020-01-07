 Skip to content
(Durango Herald)   An infant who went missing last week from Delta County was found safe in Durango a day after the child's mother was admitted to emergency care with an arrow stuck in her buttocks, according to law enforcement   (durangoherald.com)
16
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was once a mother like you, but then I took an arrow to the ass.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I was once a mother like you, but then I took an arrow to the ass.


And we're done here. Thank you, everybody. Drive safe.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A durango ate her baby?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I was once a mother like you, but then I took an arrow to the ass.


Makes sense, you're unlikely to become a mother once again if you always take them that way.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A very piercing story.....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Psychopusher:


Fark user imageView Full Size


I was once a mother like you, but then I took an arrow to the ass.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Of course she's being "somewhat uncooperative."

I grew up in a brutally abusive household, and we knew the drill - right now, it's a beating, or a broken finger, or an arrow in an ass-cheek. You talk to the cops, though, and it's a coma, or a broken leg, or your body in a leaf pile in the woods. She's not talking because he's already demonstrated that he's willing to stab her or shoot her with an arrow. The cops aren't going to protect her 24/7, not when they eventually cut him loose. The second he thinks she's the cause of his problems, she's going to get far worse, and she has a kid to think about.

The kid is always leverage when it comes to abusing the mom.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it had more people, Colorado's Western Slope would probably deserve its own version of the Florida tag.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stupid Cupid.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn, Delta loses everything!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Okay, who lost control of their Alt?
 
Cheron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey Brain what are we going to do today?

Same thing we do every day Pinky, LARP Oregon Trail.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Damn, Delta loses everything!


Delta shredded her baggage?
 
GungFu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Of course she's being "somewhat uncooperative."

I grew up in a brutally abusive household, and we knew the drill - right now, it's a beating, or a broken finger, or an arrow in an ass-cheek. You talk to the cops, though, and it's a coma, or a broken leg, or your body in a leaf pile in the woods. She's not talking because he's already demonstrated that he's willing to stab her or shoot her with an arrow. The cops aren't going to protect her 24/7, not when they eventually cut him loose. The second he thinks she's the cause of his problems, she's going to get far worse, and she has a kid to think about.

The kid is always leverage when it comes to abusing the mom.


Not to mention there was already a restraining order against the guy. That deterrent doesn't seem to be helping a whole lot.
 
