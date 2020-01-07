 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Let's go grocery shopping in the northernmost city in the United States: Utqiagvik, Alaska Come for the $4.49/ea cucumbers, stay for the $12.99/ea king-sized condoms   (youtube.com) divider line
60
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. You mean getting supplies to a town that can only be reached by airplane adds cost to those supplies? Like, they're more expensive than supplies that can be sent via rail or regular freight? Man, that's all kinds of crazy. Next you're going to tell me that houses cost more depending on where they're located in the country.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you buy the cuke with the condom and get a 4% discount.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supply and demand.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently was in Hawaii

Cup of Noodle costs $1.50

Plant Based Nuggets cost $5 for 12 pieces

With that the food selection was limited compared to what you would find on the continental US

At least fast food had still the same prices
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Who needs "king-size" when you can harpoon a snow-bank & save 15% thanks to shrinkage?'
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should have seen how much eggs cost in the klondike during the gold rush. Everything had to be carried on someone's back across the "golden staircase" mountain pass.

You learn some interesting things growing up in alaska.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse...
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: Could be worse...
[i.redd.it image 850x1128]


How does testing TP work? Do you take a shiat right then and there and wipe your ass in public?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: Could be worse...
[i.redd.it image 850x1128]


The look on her face says that someone tested those rolls.
Over that trash bin.

/needs caption "shoot me now"
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: ChipNASA: Could be worse...
[i.redd.it image 850x1128]

How does testing TP work? Do you take a shiat right then and there and wipe your ass in public?


That's nasty.

Obviously you rub one out while staring into her dead cold eyes.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we went from linking news articles to tweets about news, to tweets about dogs...and now YouTube videos?

Fark will slowly lose it's serious* readers.

Also, go back to the "It's not news it's Fark", since even before, Fark wasn't "Real News"


/as serious as us jaded and sarcastic folks can get, that is
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: Could be worse...
[i.redd.it image 850x1128]


At that price I'd be wiping with a nearby rabbit or kitten instead.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a few BILs come down and stay from AK, we always send them home with some fresh tomatoes, basil, sage and rosemary from the garden. Seems right, when they show up with salmon and halibut caught from a few days before.
The produce pricing up there is steep.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: ChipNASA: Could be worse...
[i.redd.it image 850x1128]

How does testing TP work? Do you take a shiat right then and there and wipe your ass in public?


Looking at the expression on her face, I think she is doing the wiping. To which I say... Ewwwwwwwww.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: ChipNASA: Could be worse...
[i.redd.it image 850x1128]

At that price I'd be wiping with a nearby rabbit or kitten instead.


Oblig OFH!!


Eddie Murphy - Bear and Rabbit Joke
Youtube 1mFf5B5qEX4
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sjc3-1.cdninstagram.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know I could still afford ramen.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: cman: ChipNASA: Could be worse...
[i.redd.it image 850x1128]

How does testing TP work? Do you take a shiat right then and there and wipe your ass in public?

Looking at the expression on her face, I think she is doing the wiping. To which I say... Ewwwwwwwww.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: you buy the cuke with the condom and get a 4% discount.


Why would you need them both. The cuke ain't going to get you pregnant.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pork shoulder @ 3.99/lb. You can often save on meat past its sell-by date.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much for the extra small condoms?  Asking for a friend.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prince George: vudukungfu: you buy the cuke with the condom and get a 4% discount.

Why would you need them both. The cuke ain't going to get you pregnant.


Cukes can break. The condom makes it easier to get all of it back out.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Come for the $4.49/ea cucumbers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I can't understand why you would buy dry goods at that store when online alternatives exist.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

cman: ChipNASA: Could be worse...
[i.redd.it image 850x1128]

How does testing TP work? Do you take a shiat right then and there and wipe your ass in public?


why do you think she is wearing gloves?
 
Erik_Emune [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I fondly remember shopping for food in northern Norway - the nice lady behind the counter would take a cucumber and a knife and ask how large of a piece you wanted. At their prices, a whole cucumber was extravagance.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prince George: vudukungfu: you buy the cuke with the condom and get a 4% discount.

Why would you need them both. The cuke ain't going to get you pregnant.


you want to eat that cuke later if you didn't?
 
hi13760
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Still cheaper then Giant Eagle here in Cleveland.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A couple of things weren't too bad. The ramen noodles were only 59 cents each. Haven't bought them in a while but that about the same as they are here. Cheese and butter wasn't too bad either.

English cucumbers are expensive anyway. IIRC they're like $3 each here. Regular cucumbers are 99 cents ea.
Seems like the really outrageous stuff where the liquids. $30 for a case of water? The laundry detergent etc.

Makes sense I guess since liquids are heavy so they cost a lot to ship and can't be brought in in as high a volume.
 
yms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Prince George: vudukungfu: you buy the cuke with the condom and get a 4% discount.

Why would you need them both. The cuke ain't going to get you pregnant.

you want to eat that cuke later if you didn't?


Go on.....
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: Prince George: vudukungfu: you buy the cuke with the condom and get a 4% discount.

Why would you need them both. The cuke ain't going to get you pregnant.

Cukes can break. The condom makes it easier to get all of it back out.


That's the great thing about Fark.  Always an experienced pro to explain things to us.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cman: I recently was in Hawaii

Cup of Noodle costs $1.50

Plant Based Nuggets cost $5 for 12 pieces

With that the food selection was limited compared to what you would find on the continental US

At least fast food had still the same prices


What about the Spam?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I was in Resolute Bay last year it was $13 for a 500ml bottle of Coke at the only grocery store in town.  I love going to the Northmart in Iqaluit because it's a crazy mishmash of store brands from every major Canadian chain along with popular brands as well.  The Northwest company just brings in anything they can get their hands on.  Want an individual roll of Kirkland paper towels, they got you covered.

In Canada the freight is subsidized for fresh meats and produce headed for the north so it's expensive but not completely crazy.  Anything packaged/processed though is usually about 2-3x the cost down south, sometimes more depending on weight/size.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Things are more expensive here.  It sucks because wages do not rise at all.  Anyway, I burned 2lb beef, 1 onion, a whole lot of green chile, and 1.5 onion.  One can of beans.

So, it's all gone and I have to pay to clean up the mess.  Are you going to send me some beef?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HairBolus: pork shoulder @ 3.99/lb. You can often save on meat past its sell-by date.

[Fark user image 850x477]


They don't have pigs and cows in Alaska?
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: cman: I recently was in Hawaii

Cup of Noodle costs $1.50

Plant Based Nuggets cost $5 for 12 pieces

With that the food selection was limited compared to what you would find on the continental US

At least fast food had still the same prices

What about the Spam?


Well stocked everywhere you went. As for the prices, I never checked. I am not a Spam eater. But for why Hawaiians love Spam the answer is pretty simple: the humidity results in a lotta sweating requiring folks to restock their bodily salt supplies.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: cman: I recently was in Hawaii

Cup of Noodle costs $1.50

Plant Based Nuggets cost $5 for 12 pieces

With that the food selection was limited compared to what you would find on the continental US

At least fast food had still the same prices

What about the Spam?


True story, when the first K-mart in Alaska opened (in kenai of all places, no idea why), they had an entire aisle of spam. When I saw it, my first thought was "do lower 48ers really think we eat that much spam?"

Never seen anything like it before or since.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pinner: When a few BILs come down and stay from AK, we always send them home with some fresh tomatoes, basil, sage and rosemary from the garden. Seems right, when they show up with salmon and halibut caught from a few days before.
The produce pricing up there is steep.


Buy them an Aerogarden.  Mine puts out so much basil and parsley and thyme that I can't use it all.

Just don't plant the mint that comes with it.  I'm sick of the mint.  It's far too lofty and grabs up all the light.

Plant an extra parsley instead.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dstanley: I can't understand why you would buy dry goods at that store when online alternatives exist.


Pretty sure that in the northern most town they have issues with shipping.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HairBolus: pork shoulder @ 3.99/lb. You can often save on meat past its sell-by date.

[Fark user image 850x477]


My grocery store has a "Managers Special" section where they put all the stuff that's "expiring" that day. I'm not sure if they're allowed to sell past the sell by date or not.

I actually got a 12lb pork shoulder last week for like $5. I split it into one pound pieces and it's in my freezer. I also got a 15lb ham for like $6, also in my freezer. I've gotten pounds of ground beef from there for 99 cents.

I shop the hell out of that section.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: cman: ChipNASA: Could be worse...
[i.redd.it image 850x1128]

How does testing TP work? Do you take a shiat right then and there and wipe your ass in public?

That's nasty.

Obviously you rub one out while staring into her dead cold eyes.


This is why I still come to Fark.


/visit Fark, but whatever.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: HairBolus: pork shoulder @ 3.99/lb. You can often save on meat past its sell-by date.

[Fark user image 850x477]

They don't have pigs and cows in Alaska?


Just Drop Moose.

Good luck.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: CFitzsimmons: cman: I recently was in Hawaii

Cup of Noodle costs $1.50

Plant Based Nuggets cost $5 for 12 pieces

With that the food selection was limited compared to what you would find on the continental US

At least fast food had still the same prices

What about the Spam?

True story, when the first K-mart in Alaska opened (in kenai of all places, no idea why), they had an entire aisle of spam. When I saw it, my first thought was "do lower 48ers really think we eat that much spam?"

Never seen anything like it before or since.


Polynesian thing.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: dstanley: I can't understand why you would buy dry goods at that store when online alternatives exist.

Pretty sure that in the northern most town they have issues with shipping.


This. Anyone trying to sign up for Prime just gets redirected to page of Jeff Bezos giving them the finger.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: dstanley: I can't understand why you would buy dry goods at that store when online alternatives exist.

Pretty sure that in the northern most town they have issues with shipping.


They said in the video that Amazon prime actually delivers there but it can take a week or more to get so yeah.
It's hard to plan and order online when you don't know if deliveries are going to take a week or three weeks.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: HairBolus: pork shoulder @ 3.99/lb. You can often save on meat past its sell-by date.

[Fark user image 850x477]

They don't have pigs and cows in Alaska?


There are some ranches.  The bears love it.

I'm not sure it's still there, but on an island south of Kodiak Island, there was/is a beef ranch...the island has no bears.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dstanley: I can't understand why you would buy dry goods at that store when online alternatives exist.


https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/custom​e​r/display.html?nodeId=202075870

Fark user imageView Full Size


Your total shipping cost is calculated by adding the "Per Shipment" cost and the "Per Item" cost.

So you want a 10 pound bag of potatoes that normally costs about $1? Shipping will cost you $7.50, plus you'll pay $9.99 for the shipment it's included in.

These shipping prices are as low as they are only due to the Alaska Bypass Mail system, which costs the USPS over $70 million a year.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does the vid show beer? If not what are the beer prices? Can't watch 12 minutes on my cell.
Hay does drugs cost more? Hookers?
 
grayshark3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prince George: vudukungfu: you buy the cuke with the condom and get a 4% discount.

Why would you need them both. The cuke ain't going to get you pregnant.


Salad for your in-laws later?
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Come for the $4.49/ea cucumbers, stay for the $12.99/ea king-sized condoms

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
