 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   World's richest crazy person gets out on the dance floor, shows everyone his Tesla coil   (marketwatch.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, General Motors, Shares of Tesla Inc., Stock market, Ford Motor Company, premarket trading Tuesday, Automobile, fifth straight gain, Chief Executive Elon Musk  
•       •       •

1158 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 1:25 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk invented dancing.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody do the Pedo Guy!

/wait...
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dance is called "I can do whatever I want"!!!
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to hate him but dang he seems like a cool dude.  Like he has done interviews and he hasn't ever trashed anyone.  Or been mean to anyone's silly question.  He needs to go back on Joe Rogan and rip some dabs!!!
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEVELOPERS, DEVELOPERS, DEVELOPERS, DEVELOPERS
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not Jeff Bezos, failmitter.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stock has climbed 34.8% over the past year through Monday

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crackpancake: Like he has done interviews and he hasn't ever trashed anyone.


Except Vernon Unsworth.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he the richest crazy person or the craziest rich person?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Is he the richest crazy person or the craziest rich person?


Crazy rich crazy person.  I picked up a handful of tech stocks when they were cheap, so getting a kick.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Is he the richest crazy person or the craziest rich person?


I'll let you in on a secret:

They're all crazy.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Elon Musk as the craziest person?

Yeah, a hollering, shotgun-waving John McAfee wants a word.
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Might Tesla actually turn a profit, then, instead of burning through billions of venture capital?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report