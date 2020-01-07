 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ikea to pay $46 million to family of toddler killed by falling drawers, but suggests they try a belt next time   (cnn.com) divider line
38
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't have bought the Smøöshër dresser.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flat-pack toddler.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To one family? Wow.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"falling drawers"?

Pants on the Ground- Larry Platt (with Lyrics!!!)
Youtube cDgDTEy6yfc


/aisle seat, s'il vous plait
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the middle of January and subby's already in contention.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: To one family? Wow.


Three other families had to split $50 million when they settled before this. They look like stooges for not holding out to basically triple their money.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I suspect if you asked them, they'd rather have the kid back.

What fools.

Kids are replaceable.  Money is fleeting.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats a lot of money for a kid..... .The little boy who got eaten by the alligator at Disney World, i think only garnered some 20 some million.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have a criminal trial, but they'd probably just end up with a suspendered sentence.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of swedish meatballs.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ikea shouldn't have paid. Idiot parents were the problem.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


People belong in drawers not under it.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some seriously good RoI on a kid. Hell almost makes me want one
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warthog:

Kids are replaceable.  Money is fleeting.

Sounds like a win/win for them then. They can replace the kid and they have money.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
after I got sick (spindle-top sh*ts and technicolor yawn vomiting) on eating the meatballs, all I got was a coupon for a free order of meatballs. But I had to glue the coupon together myself with a set of incomplete instructions.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Shouldn't have bought the Smøöshër dresser.


Thank you Fark for living up to my expectations
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord. this is still happening?

I'm sorry for their loss and I hate to side with a corporation, but every time I've bought IKEA furniture (including the MALM dresser in the article, which is still in my closet) it has come with a specific kit to anchor it to the wall, a large paper saying in large letters "ANCHOR THIS FURNITURE TO A STUD, PARTICULARLY IF YOU HAVE KIDS, YOU IDIOT!", and a toll free number you can call where they will send you a complementary anchor in case you lost yours, or want to decorate your house with free furniture anchors.

Most dressers are not skinny enough to fit in a closet.  This one was one of the rare ones that could.  That's part of what i like about it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst. Tipping-thread. Evar.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Good lord. this is still happening?

I'm sorry for their loss and I hate to side with a corporation, but every time I've bought IKEA furniture (including the MALM dresser in the article, which is still in my closet) it has come with a specific kit to anchor it to the wall, a large paper saying in large letters "ANCHOR THIS FURNITURE TO A STUD, PARTICULARLY IF YOU HAVE KIDS, YOU IDIOT!", and a toll free number you can call where they will send you a complementary anchor in case you lost yours, or want to decorate your house with free furniture anchors.

Most dressers are not skinny enough to fit in a closet.  This one was one of the rare ones that could.  That's part of what i like about it.


I've seen this particular dresser. The thing tips over soooooooo easily. It tips over when one drawer is pulled out unless the other drawer is full of bricks. IKEA has been making their materials lighter, and weaker, and it caught up with them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: Thats a lot of money for a kid..... .The little boy who got eaten by the alligator at Disney World, i think only garnered some 20 some million.


That was arguably entirely the fault of the parents.

Still, damn near 50 million? I should have a kid and buy some shiatty furniture.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: Thats a lot of money for a kid..... .The little boy who got eaten by the alligator at Disney World, i think only garnered some 20 some million.


And I meant the gator kid, not the dresser kid was the fault of the parents.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I've seen this particular dresser. The thing tips over soooooooo easily. It tips over when one drawer is pulled out unless the other drawer is full of bricks.


How is that different from any other dresser of the same design? ALL dressers are top heavy if you open the top drawer with nothing in the bottom ones.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Still, damn near 50 million? I should have a kid and buy some shiatty furniture.


Make sure its a white kid... brown kids fetch much smaller amounts, if they even get anything at all.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Worst. Tipping-thread. Evar.


But seriously, should you tip when you pick up carry-out?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: Russ1642: I've seen this particular dresser. The thing tips over soooooooo easily. It tips over when one drawer is pulled out unless the other drawer is full of bricks.

How is that different from any other dresser of the same design? ALL dressers are top heavy if you open the top drawer with nothing in the bottom ones.


Not all dressers are, back when furniture was made out of hardwood a dresser that size would have weighed 200 pounds and had no problem supporting its own weight. Heck the dresser I have from when my wife was a kid is stout enough you can have a drawer open to get a onesie out at the same time you have the kid on the changing table. That's 20-30 pounds of kid, the changing table, and a drawer full of clothes all hanging out without it ever feeling the least bit tippy.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: ALL dressers are top heavy if you open the top drawer with nothing in the bottom ones.


Better believe she approves

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Shouldn't have bought the Smøöshër dresser.


hehe

and

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ducklord666
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, those Malms are freakin' deathtraps.  And the anchor straps they give you are pieces of junk.  We've anchored ours to the walls with a couple of heavy duty earthquake straps (I mean, we're in the bay area, so we would've done it anyway, but still).

We also yell at our kids whenever they leave their drawers open, just to keep them in a heightened state of fear :)
 
MBZ321
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

akya: Good lord. this is still happening?

I'm sorry for their loss and I hate to side with a corporation, but every time I've bought IKEA furniture (including the MALM dresser in the article, which is still in my closet) it has come with a specific kit to anchor it to the wall, a large paper saying in large letters "ANCHOR THIS FURNITURE TO A STUD, PARTICULARLY IF YOU HAVE KIDS, YOU IDIOT!", and a toll free number you can call where they will send you a complementary anchor in case you lost yours, or want to decorate your house with free furniture anchors.

Most dressers are not skinny enough to fit in a closet.  This one was one of the rare ones that could.  That's part of what i like about it.


Can confirm. Own a tall MALM dresser.
/I live in an apartment and no kids, so I'm safe.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: GRCooper: Worst. Tipping-thread. Evar.

But seriously, should you tip when you pick up carry-out?


Waitstaff in some places tip out back of house and bartenders up to a third of their tips, so I suppose you could make the argument that to-go orders should be tipped at 5% (to forego the part that would go to the waitstaff.

You could also make the argument "f*ck no!"
 
SoCalCub
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

akya: Good lord. this is still happening?

I'm sorry for their loss and I hate to side with a corporation, but every time I've bought IKEA furniture (including the MALM dresser in the article, which is still in my closet) it has come with a specific kit to anchor it to the wall, a large paper saying in large letters "ANCHOR THIS FURNITURE TO A STUD, PARTICULARLY IF YOU HAVE KIDS, YOU IDIOT!", and a toll free number you can call where they will send you a complementary anchor in case you lost yours, or want to decorate your house with free furniture anchors.

Most dressers are not skinny enough to fit in a closet.  This one was one of the rare ones that could.  That's part of what i like about it.


...More like "MAIM" dresser, amirite?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

akya: Good lord. this is still happening?

I'm sorry for their loss and I hate to side with a corporation, but every time I've bought IKEA furniture (including the MALM dresser in the article, which is still in my closet) it has come with a specific kit to anchor it to the wall, a large paper saying in large letters "ANCHOR THIS FURNITURE TO A STUD, PARTICULARLY IF YOU HAVE KIDS, YOU IDIOT!", and a toll free number you can call where they will send you a complementary anchor in case you lost yours, or want to decorate your house with free furniture anchors.

Most dressers are not skinny enough to fit in a closet.  This one was one of the rare ones that could.  That's part of what i like about it.


The dresser itself wasn't the problem. The drawers sliding all the way out were, so unless the instructions also said tape drawers shut, non-functional and only a decorative piece. Then you could see why there is a problem.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, when I got a Deddkiddlausüt from them it fell apart inside a year.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Russ1642: I've seen this particular dresser. The thing tips over soooooooo easily. It tips over when one drawer is pulled out unless the other drawer is full of bricks.

How is that different from any other dresser of the same design? ALL dressers are top heavy if you open the top drawer with nothing in the bottom ones.


Yes but most dressers have a wide enough base that it doesn't matter how loaded the top is, it still won't tip over.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: Natalie Portmanteau: Still, damn near 50 million? I should have a kid and buy some shiatty furniture.

Make sure its a white kid... brown kids fetch much smaller amounts, if they even get anything at all.


But if you get the brown kid dirty it doesn't show up as much as in white kids, they get a speck of dust and it's visible from a mile away.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MBZ321: akya: Good lord. this is still happening?

I'm sorry for their loss and I hate to side with a corporation, but every time I've bought IKEA furniture (including the MALM dresser in the article, which is still in my closet) it has come with a specific kit to anchor it to the wall, a large paper saying in large letters "ANCHOR THIS FURNITURE TO A STUD, PARTICULARLY IF YOU HAVE KIDS, YOU IDIOT!", and a toll free number you can call where they will send you a complementary anchor in case you lost yours, or want to decorate your house with free furniture anchors.

Most dressers are not skinny enough to fit in a closet.  This one was one of the rare ones that could.  That's part of what i like about it.

Can confirm. Own a tall MALM dresser.
/I live in an apartment and no kids, so I'm safe.


But how are you going to get paid? Have the dresser fall on top of you? Rent a kid have the dresser fall on them and make some money!
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you have kids that young then you need to fasten movable furniture to the wall so it can't fall over. You, as an adult, can test it easily. Pull on the front of the dresser, does it start to tip over? If so then you have to secure it. My dresser is about 3 feet deep, no kid is tipping that over because the base is too wide and square. A narrower one would be high risk.

Some kid around this area got killed by a television that he managed to pull off the dresser it was sitting on. They sell chains that you can fasten to the tv/dresser and wall, that will prevent any falling of the item. It amazes me that people will put no thought into making things safe in their home but instead depend on other people to make things safe for them.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Report