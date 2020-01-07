 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fast Company)   The comedy vintage poster people are in it again, this time showing vacation destinations after the results of climate change   (fastcompany.com) divider line
2
    More: Obvious, Global warming, Climate change, new campaign, Coral reef, creative agency FF Los Angeles, Vintage travel posters, Solar variation, Mediterranean climate  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 10:57 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I fail to see what is so comical about these subby.

Swap out California for Australia and it would still be underrated.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dr. Frank Baxter on climate change in 1958:
Climate Change 1958: The Bell Telephone Science Hour
Youtube m-AXBbuDxRY
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report