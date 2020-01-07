 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The French have no problem with adults having sex with underage children as long as you are an Author   (dnyuz.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir, Age of consent, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Existentialism, Publishing, Human sexuality  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dudley Moore?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or a director
 
geduld
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Learning how to surrender while young.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Or a director


Or a bicycle shop owner.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The subject of that article deserves a slow, agonizing death.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yawp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: " In messages to Le Parisien, Mr. Matzneff wrote that the book's reported contents were "unjust and excessive" and spoke of the "beauty of the love that we shared, Vanessa and I."
I wonder if the pervert even remembered her name...Until she blew the whistle on him.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The French have no problem with adults having sex with underage children as long as I am an author. Got it
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yawp: FTA: " In messages to Le Parisien, Mr. Matzneff wrote that the book's reported contents were "unjust and excessive" and spoke of the "beauty of the love that we shared, Vanessa and I."
I wonder if the pervert even remembered her name...Until she blew the whistle on him.


The beautiful love between a 14 year old girl and a man in his 50's, blech
 
FeuDePoubelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, the French Jeffrey Epstein?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess this is France's #MoiAussi moment.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the US, it's President.
 
orbister
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Or a director


Or a rock star, like Elvis Presley or Bill Wyman. The rich and famous can get away with almost anything.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Poor Jeffrey Epstein, lived in the wrong place at the wrong time.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Weirdos, in America only the rich are above the law, like God intended.

/like Jesus says in Prosperity 3:32 "a person only shines as the coins in his purse, gold does not tarnish, neither does thy spender"
 
HempHead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

orbister: ArkAngel: Or a director

Or a rock star, like Elvis Presley or Bill Wyman. The rich and famous can get away with almost anything.


Or President
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: In the US, it's President.


Monica has a younger sister?
 
GungFu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Or a director


or that rock n' roll singer who married his 14 yr old cousin, who the French absolutely, insanely adore:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Yattering: The French have no problem with adults having sex with underage children as long as


the action is published for them to read along. Le Creepy.
 
Two16
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yawp: I wonder if the pervert even remembered her name...Until she blew the whistle on him


That's what got him in this mess in the first place isnt it?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lolita is child porn.
 
adamatari
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Poor Jeffrey Epstein, lived in the wrong place at the wrong time.


Pretty sure he got away with it for decades, which is pretty damning of America right there. Also his procurer is still walking free and his clients remain mostly untouched.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess there is no Reader's Digest version for his book "Under 16 Years Old".
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Lolita is child porn.


[Rolling eyes] No, it's not.
 
adamatari
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Lolita is child porn.


That novel was written by a Russian emigrant to America, and is really a portrait of a monster. Ever read it? Humbert is not a hero, and it's not pornographic - the explicit stuff is alluded to rather than described in detail.

He's an unreliable narrator in the most extreme way.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In 1958 Leslie Caron played a teenage 'courtesan-in-training' in 'Gigi'.

In 2007 she won an Emmy for a guest role in Law and Order: SVU, for playing a woman who had been molested 30 years earlier.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Different  cultures view things differently? Get outta here!
100 years ago it was not uncommon for 15-16-17 year old girls in America to wed older men.
Just sayin'
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Somehow the last time this thread came up I failed to mention Horatio Alger.  Yes the "rags to riches" (more like rags to pretending to be middle class as cheaply as possible) author.  Can't actually confirm the age, but the reason he became an author was that he couldn't stay being a minister after they "caught him with a boy" (wiki says "the abominable and revolting crime of gross familiarity with boys".)

So his predilections were more or less known from his first published work.  Didn't stop anyone from reading them, nor prevented Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans (no idea if it connected to NABLA or not) from giving awards...
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GungFu: ArkAngel: Or a director

or that rock n' roll singer who married his 14 yr old cousin, who the French absolutely, insanely adore:

[Fark user image image 310x406]


Wrong Jerry!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the Jerry and his 13 y/o cousin/bride back in the 50's.
But it was before I was born.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Poor Jeffrey Epstein, lived in the wrong place at the wrong time.


Isn't France where he was getting his 'models' from?
 
nanim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: jjorsett: Lolita is child porn.
---
[Rolling eyes] No, it's not.
---


Keep up with current news.   Vladimir Nabokov was, among other things, a plagiarist.There was a 1916 German short story titled "Lolita" whose middle-aged narrator describes taking a room as a lodger and instantly becoming obsessed with the preteen girl (named Lolita) who lives in the same house. Sound familiar?.. In the book 'The Two Lolitas', by Maar, the author found that in the 1930s Nabokov lived in the same section of Berlin as the author of the original 'Lolita', Heinz von Eschwege (pen name: Heinz von Lichberg), and was most likely familiar with his work, which was widely available in Germany during Nabokov's time there. The Philadelphia Inquirer, in an article "Lolita at 50: Did Nabokov take literary liberties?" talks about Nabokov's plagiarism.

In addition, even though Nabokov's native language was Russian (and he also knew German) he wrote 'his' Lolita in English, and sold it just in English. Pretty suspicious behaviour for a guy who disdained the English language.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's why Roman Polanski has been hanging out in France for 40 odd years, isn't it?
 
