Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Next time mark it zero.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OVER THE LINE!!!
 
puffy999
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Were there rules on the Night of the Bayonet?

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Calmer'n you
 
Spermbot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm just finally noticing after the recent spate of shootings over slights, but have gun owners gotten even crazier than usual in the past month?
 
rkiller1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fun trivia.  What is the maximum number of holes allowed in a regulation bowling ball?

You won't believe the answer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Law-abiding citizens.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shut the fark up Donny!
 
jlt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is a shiathole bowling alley.  In the 90s, I dated a guy who worked there and it was a shiathole.  I can't imagine it has improved.  Actually, I'm kind of surprised this sort of thing hasn't happened sooner.
 
the_celt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rkiller1: Fun trivia.  What is the maximum number of holes allowed in a regulation bowling ball?

You won't believe the answer.


5
 
Hachitori
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Maybe I'm just finally noticing after the recent spate of shootings over slights, but have gun owners gotten even crazier than usual in the past month?


Call me crazy, but somehow I don't think this guy really qualifies as a "gun owner" in the sense that he obtained it legally...

Oh, and to save you the trouble,

"Police said the shooter is described as a black man with a light complexion and a beard. He is in his 20s and has a medium build."

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/l​o​cal/2020/01/07/fight-over-someone-tryi​ng-to-cut-in-line-leads-to-shooting-at​-thunderbowl-in-allen-park/?utm_source​=facebook
 
rkiller1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the_celt: rkiller1: Fun trivia.  What is the maximum number of holes allowed in a regulation bowling ball?

You won't believe the answer.

5


Nope.
 
