(WRAL)   The city of Morrisville, NC wants to leave the car near the intersection of where it was hit by a train for 30 days, just to show you what happens to a car when it is hit by a train   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, English-language films, crashed car, Public transport, Automobile, Locomotive, Walking, actual train crash, Morrisville railroad crossing  
SpaceyCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They used to take the mangled, bloody car our classmates were killed in and park it on the lawn of the high school for a week.
Yep.
No grief counselors.
Just hey, remember billy joe and bobby sue?
Yeah, that is their blood.
Fast car? Not any more.
then that wreck would go on tour to other high schools, and get parked in front.

You farking pansies nowadays with your hankies and huggers.

You still get killed doing stupid shiat.
You just put up crosses and plastic flowers all over like Jesus will save you.

He won't
He's not even looking.
He's playing SkeeBall all week.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Growing up on an Air Force base, they did the same. They'd take the vehicle some airman wrecked and display it by the club for a month.
 
gregscott
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I believe that such displays can save lives. Kids that age are still being sheltered from reality, but it is time to be adults.

Of course, I survived the Ohio Highway Patrol movies about bad driving. Body parts and all. I think that saved some lives too. Decapitated bodies and all. Sometimes a little triggering with reality could save some lives.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not so cool story ,Bro: Had a cousin driving a grain truck (18 wheel sized) get hit by a train at a crossing, no lights, or barricades. Train dragged the truck for about 1,000 - 1,500 feet. He didn't die from the impact, but from the ensuing fire. Needless to say, it was a closed casket ceremony.
/Not so cool story, Bro

JC
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Think of the children!  Protests in 3, 2, 1....

/where can I buy squirt guns
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For getting hit by a train, that car doesn't look too bad.  Even the glass in the doors is still intact.
 
Wynn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You'd think by the 29th train, it would have gotten pushed off the track. Hit by a train for 30 days is pretty impressive.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not much different than the smashed up "person died driving drunk" cars they liked to plop in front of two different high schools I went to, in two different states.

I didn't see this particular accident but saw the last bits of smoke in the sky as I drove past on 95:

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fl-x​pm-1993-03-18-9301310424-story.html


Horrifying
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
vudukungfu:
He's not even looking.
He's playing SkeeBall all week.


And he still only gets the plastic whistle for 200 tickets
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Further down in the article we have this:

https://www.wral.com/female-pedestria​n​-struck-killed-by-train-in-downtown-ra​leigh/18727827/

So I'm guessing the bodies of pedestrians should also be left on scene as an example.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OK
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gregscott: I believe that such displays can save lives. Kids that age are still being sheltered from reality, but it is time to be adults.

Of course, I survived the Ohio Highway Patrol movies about bad driving. Body parts and all. I think that saved some lives too. Decapitated bodies and all. Sometimes a little triggering with reality could save some lives.


I saw those movies but it didn't really connect with me. I think because they were shot with black and white 1960s technology, and it all seemed very distant. Maybe some high quality 4k footage would hit home.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Further down in the article we have this:

https://www.wral.com/female-pedestrian​-struck-killed-by-train-in-downtown-ra​leigh/18727827/

So I'm guessing the bodies of pedestrians should also be left on scene as an example.


No, that's silly.  Just the chalk outlines.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's actually a good idea.
 
