(NBC News)   30 car pileup on Interstate in Maine. No word yet on where the remaining car in Maine was at the time of the accident   (nbcnews.com) divider line
•       •       •

So I'm guessing this happened somewhere on Maine street?

/be here all week
//try the lasagna
///don't tip your waitresses give her the whole 2 inches
 
Is this the start of the Great Vermont Whore Rush?
 
I was going to express outrage that an accident resulting in serious injuries got the amusing tag, but then I remembered I was on Fark.
 
Missing car was found!
 
It was down on Maine Street.
 
Stephen King
Turnpike

Jared Cobsen knew the risks.  Never be on this section of the Derry Turnpike at 2:11 AM.  Things happens.  Enough things to fill one of those things that writers make and publish.  But he decided to risk it.

There was a massacre at the high school prom and he went to investigate for his newspaper.  Couldn't wait.  They story, he reasoned, would make the Metro section at least.  An entire high school slaughtered.  Only a weird girl survived. The story had it all:  death.  Cobsen figured he would be in for a Maine Newspaper Award.  Another Mainey, he thought to himself.  He would need a bigger Mainey room to store yet another award.

But first he had to get down the Derry.  The side road was closed.  A flying saucer had crashed in to it.  Cobsen wondered if he should write a blurb about that. Naw.  Third flying saucer that crashed in Maine this week.   The aliens are slightly out of time sync and the Tommy-knockers get them.  Not worth it.

The Derry Turnpike.  He should just pull over and wait.  One minute.  Others were pulling over.  The 2:11 wait, they call it.   Even the tough as nails fictional character in a black car with the "High Toned SOB" bumper sticker pulled over.  They flashed their lights at him in warning.  He thought about it.

"Nah," he said to himself.  "This is a Mainey.  My 100th Mainey.  This year.  And it's only February.  Buying 600 memberships in the Maine Newspaper Association was really paying off.  He pressed the accelerator to the ground.  If anything is going to happen, they'd better be fast, he thought.

The clock on the dashboard said 3:11.  Stupid Daylight savings.  In 6 months, it'll be right again.  No reason to change it.  A real Maine man, he was.  Cobsen looked in the rear view.  Someone else was taking the risk.  Good.  The more the merrier.

His car sailed past mile marker .00000000000001.  Then .00000000000002.  .00000000000003.  Man, they fly by like tiny signs that measured very small distances.  His companion closed on him and Cobsen gave the car a little more gas.  "I'll be home before that clown in the sewer goes to work" he sang to the song "Open All Night by Bruce Springsteen.  "I cleaned the carburetor and that clowns' a jerk. Eating little kids is his only perk...."

Even though i had only been seconds, he had forgotten about the car behind him.  He checked his mirror. Yep.  It was still reflecting things that were behind him.  The mirror on the right showed objects possibly closer than they were.  Well, that's no help.  "Stupid right mirror.  If I wasn't driving, I'd slide over there and show you a close object."  He formed a fist and waved it at the passenger mirror.

Suddenly, Cobsen sat straight up right.  A shock of fear went through him like electricity.  He realized he got a Mainey this morning!  It was his 100th!  He could read the inscription as clear as day even though it was in Mandarin.  "Best Police Blotter Reporting by a Maine Newspaper Who Bought 600 Memberships Super Yes"

His brow furrowed.  What to do with this one when I win it? Maybe a lightning rod.  Lightning hits his house two, three times a week.  Often causing the dead to rise from that Native American Pet Burial Grounds nearby. "A lightning rod, then" he said.  And he desperately tried to convince him it was the right thing to do.

The clock still registered 3:11 and he was closing in on the of ramp.  "I guess nothing bad can happen to me.  101 Maineys!" he swore to God.

Suddenly the sleeping beast of a dog in the backseat woke up with a bad case of rabies.  And the 57 Chrysler following him rammed him repeatedly.  "Oh, save me!  Save me Dean Koontz!"  he cried.  But Dean Koontz deigned to help him and the highway patrol found his battered, bitten body in the ditch at exactly 2:12 am.  Just like the prophesy said they would.

His anguished wife sold all his Maineys to an old guy that ran a store called "Useless Krappe" and ran off with a painter who worked at a grocery store.  And they all disappeared in a mist.

The real horror is this:  You can't have you 5 minutes back.
 
This is a dumb joke b/c Maine is widening the interstate from 3 lanes to 4 at the border with NH to match their lanes of traffic coming into the State.
#speedlimit70too
 
