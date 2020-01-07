 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Gangs "allegedly" run Mississippi prison where three inmates were killed in three days. Of course, these being law enforcement folks in Mississippi, nobody can be arsed to check on the subhumans who populate jails, so let's just go with "allegedly"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subhumans, Subby? Really?
Granted, jailhouse gangs aren't paragons of virtue, but that term has a history, as does Mississippi.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poe's Law
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
InmateLivesMatter.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MQbW​f​mzzEA
 
Made of Gold Titanium Sulfur and Carbon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Subhumans, Subby? Really?
Granted, jailhouse gangs aren't paragons of virtue, but that term has a history, as does Mississippi.


That's the point.

Some anvils need to be dropped.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Letting the inmates run things in prison seems like a pretty progressive idea, give them a taste of responsibility for themselves and their community. Wonder how that would work out?

*RTFA*
Oh. Oh dear.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Subhumans, Subby? Really?
Granted, jailhouse gangs aren't paragons of virtue, but that term has a history, as does Mississippi.


And MS has a history of persecuting nonwhite minorities considering them to be subhumans. We get our dicks hard persecuting and discriminating against felons now, smugly considering we have justification to hate them so it makes it okay.

Things change, things stay the same. Mississippi is gonna be Mississippi.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Subhumans, Subby? Really?
Granted, jailhouse gangs aren't paragons of virtue, but that term has a history, as does Mississippi.


thatsthejoke_dot_jpg_intensifies.gif
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here Mississippi probably thought that locking people up and hiring even more as prison guards was a solution to unemployment.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: [Fark user image 425x231]


Is that directed at the operators of the prison?
Because the way they seem to be running it is highly illegal.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Subhumans, Subby? Really?
Granted, jailhouse gangs aren't paragons of virtue, but that term has a history, as does Mississippi.


I think he was trying to be ironic or something, that he was referring to the fact that most people do not give a rat's arse about people in prison, that to most people prisoners are scum of the earth and deserve whatever they get behind bars.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What we've got here is failure to communicate.  Some men, you just can't reach.  So you get what we had here last week -- which is the way he wants it.  Well, he gets it.  And I don't like it anymore than you men.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama's gotten me so upset,
Tennessee made me lose my rest,
And everybody knows about Mississippi goddam!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Why does is cost $100,000 a year of tax money to house prisoners in a concrete box with guards that make $26,000 per year?
 
rkiller1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Why does is cost $100,000 a year of tax money to house prisoners in a concrete box with guards that make $26,000 per year?


Apples, meet oranges.
 
Stibium
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Why does is cost $100,000 a year of tax money to house prisoners in a concrete box with guards that make $26,000 per year?


Prison logistics companies need to eat too, ya know
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here's a huge part of your problem...

"But almost half of the roughly 1,300 corrections positions in three major facilities in Mississippi remain unfilled. Even with a degree, guards start around $26,000, which is around the national poverty level for a family of four."

NYPD had recruits dropping out of their academy several years ago because they could make more money running a cashier at a Supermarket.

So you want to run a prison, that is clearly dangerous, and staff it at 50% of its recommended staffing and pay the guards at or just above the poverty line? Sounds like a recipe for disaster to me.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
26k is basically lot pickup at whole foods if you work full time. Sweet high school gig.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rkiller1: [Fark user image 640x513]
What we've got here is failure to communicate.  Some men, you just can't reach.  So you get what we had here last week -- which is the way he wants it.  Well, he gets it.  And I don't like it anymore than you men.


I thought this might be more appropriate in this instance:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Why does is cost $100,000 a year of tax money to house prisoners in a concrete box with guards that make $26,000 per year?


Food, medical care and supplies, any mortgage or construction debt, living supplies (beds, mattresses, etc), utilities, insurance, records systems, security systems, training for staff, etc. Things add up very, very quickly.

God forbid if it's run by a private company, because they gotta make a ton of money too.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A lot of the guards are truly gang members that don't have a record.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Here's a huge part of your problem...

"But almost half of the roughly 1,300 corrections positions in three major facilities in Mississippi remain unfilled. Even with a degree, guards start around $26,000, which is around the national poverty level for a family of four."

NYPD had recruits dropping out of their academy several years ago because they could make more money running a cashier at a Supermarket.

So you want to run a prison, that is clearly dangerous, and staff it at 50% of its recommended staffing and pay the guards at or just above the poverty line? Sounds like a recipe for disaster to me.


Sounds like a recipe for the guards to be on the take.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nuke the prison.  Convicts and gaurds all together.  There problem solved.  Threaten any prison with any new problems with being nuked.  Issue a statment that all prisons must be utopias of light and love or the ultimate light will vaporize them.  Create a prison where people may opt into that had no rules and that wont be nuked.  But it is a one way ticket.  Make it so nothing comes out.  No messages, no radio signals, nothing.  Any attempted escape gets nerve gas pumped into the place.  Then a week later it starts accepting new opt in prisoners.  Let them clean up the stinking nerve gas corpses.   Make them eat them, since nothing comes out.  Not even vultures.  Let those people who cannot control themselves live among their kind.  The uncontrollable.

If gaurds wont man the prisons, then we make all the prisons one way trips.  And if anybody acts up, the whole lot gets nerve gassed.  Eventually enough people will be nerve gassed or nuked that prisons will be places of light and live and prison gaurds will voluntarily return.

There problem solved.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Why does is cost $100,000 a year of tax money to house prisoners in a concrete box with guards that make $26,000 per year

For every guard there are two to three administrative staff, it's called overhead.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How can you tell the difference?
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Filling prisons without the space or staff to maintain order is a bad idea. Stop sending people to prison if you can't keep them safe. Let people out to make room. Oh, and stop abusing them while they're in and stop demonizing them and preventing reintegration when they're out. It's your fault, MS.
 
