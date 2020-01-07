 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   If they allowed people engulfed in flames to perform there, it's no wonder the place burned down   (wgntv.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, London Fire Brigade, fire engines, Kentish Town, London, Kanye West, Firefighting, restoration music venue Koko, Camden Palace  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 12:18 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just in case they edit it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa and The Mothers seen leaving the scene.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But how does everyone smell?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dah dah dah, dah dah daddah.
Some stupid with a flare gun?

Under restoration. By the same crew who brought you Notre Dame?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: Frank Zappa and The Mothers seen leaving the scene.


All because of some stupid with a flare gun.
 
Oak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Also used to perform engulfed in flames; gave it up
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never heard of it.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report