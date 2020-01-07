 Skip to content
(The Sun)   It might seem so '13 days ago' but wish a Merry Christmas to our Julian calendar friends (possible nsfw content on page)
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Merry Christmas!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's not often we see Christmas and nsfw in the same sentence, but...

cdn.instructables.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yup....calling my Ukrainian Grandmother today so I can wish her a Merry Christmas.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russians... You want me to wish merry Christmas to the Russians? I guess they run the show now so why not

Счастливого Рождества!

There, are you happy now?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Russians... You want me to wish merry Christmas to the Russians? I guess they run the show now so why not

Счастливого Рождества!

There, are you happy now?



F*ck Russia....wish the Ukrainians a Merry Christmas....and in honor of some family friends, the Serbians as well.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Call the Guy: Russians... You want me to wish merry Christmas to the Russians? I guess they run the show now so why not

Счастливого Рождества!

There, are you happy now?


F*ck Russia....wish the Ukrainians a Merry Christmas....and in honor of some family friends, the Serbians as well.


Merry Christmas, Ukraine!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: The_Sponge: Call the Guy: Russians... You want me to wish merry Christmas to the Russians? I guess they run the show now so why not

Счастливого Рождества!

There, are you happy now?


F*ck Russia....wish the Ukrainians a Merry Christmas....and in honor of some family friends, the Serbians as well.

Merry Christmas, Ukraine!


And Merry Christmas to U too.
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Call the Guy: Russians... You want me to wish merry Christmas to the Russians? I guess they run the show now so why not

Счастливого Рождества!

There, are you happy now?


F*ck Russia....wish the Ukrainians a Merry Christmas....and in honor of some family friends, the Serbians as well.


Uhm....the Russian Orthodox of Alaska?

Russian Orthodox Christmas: Starring and Icon Blessing
Youtube DQKf565ttck
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: The_Sponge: Call the Guy: Russians... You want me to wish merry Christmas to the Russians? I guess they run the show now so why not

Счастливого Рождества!

There, are you happy now?


F*ck Russia....wish the Ukrainians a Merry Christmas....and in honor of some family friends, the Serbians as well.

Merry Christmas, Ukraine!


And Merry Christmas to U too.
Now with intended pic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Merry 'saved 65% buying gifts after Boxing day' (2nd) Christmas, you cunning peeps!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Already took the tree down...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: nicoffeine: The_Sponge: Call the Guy: Russians... You want me to wish merry Christmas to the Russians? I guess they run the show now so why not

Счастливого Рождества!

There, are you happy now?


F*ck Russia....wish the Ukrainians a Merry Christmas....and in honor of some family friends, the Serbians as well.

Merry Christmas, Ukraine!

And Merry Christmas to U too.
Now with intended pic.
[Fark user image image 328x369]


Saw this sticker above a urinal in Portland:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyclon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
TFA says Lebanon was outside the Roman Empire and was not effected by Julian nor Gregorian calendars.
Yeah, right, The Sun, great fact checking there
 
