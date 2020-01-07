 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Woman unhappy with Delta Airlines complimentary luggage shredding service   (clickorlando.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buy a decent suitcase.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It is miserable to have that happen, but why is it a news story?  Luggage goes missing or damaged or destroyed literally millions of times each year.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bartolotta said she doesn't have any receipts for the gifts she bought because they were handmade by Bali artisians and street vendors who only accepted Bali currency.

"I want the bags that I bought, and the brands that I bought," Bartolotta said.

But Bartolotta says the vouchers are worthless

tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The 23-year-old Orlando resident said toward the end of the trip she got sick, so she and her friends switched their flights in Singapore to arrive home a little sooner.

I got lucky once and my checked luggage flew without me.  Pretty sure extract and destroy is SOP.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Buy a decent suitcase.


That style of bag, which seems to be everywhere, seems really fragile to me. Sure, it's lightweight, but it seems like it would shatter to pieces when cold. Or tossed. Or crushed. Or used normally.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: It is miserable to have that happen, but why is it a news story?  Luggage goes missing or damaged or destroyed literally millions of times each year.


Because it's a hot young woman.
 
LessO2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: It is miserable to have that happen, but why is it a news story?  Luggage goes missing or damaged or destroyed literally millions of times each year.


Photogenic white woman, and a story that requires very minimal "journalism."

Also remember nearly everybody has been on some vacation for the past couple of weeks.  So when these minimal effort stories like come across the assignment editor's desk during a slow time of the year for local news, it's a slam-dunk.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did you fly halfway around the world, at 35,000 ft.? Moving at 500+ mph?  In big aluminum cigar tube packed full of other humans and highly flammable jet fuel?  Twice?  And that's the worst thing that happened?  That's amazing.  Now, thank the old world gods that you're alive, collect a check for your broken shiat, and be happy.
 
