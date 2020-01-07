 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   National Weather Service says tornado caused DeLand damage, possible DeBuilding damage and DeTree damage as well   (mynews13.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis will likely declare DeLand a disaster area.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On further mentions of debris, the males in the audience immediately crossed their legs.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which tornado? What hasn't did the Weather Channel give it?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else get the "Florida Woman tossed bucket of human feces on an officer" headline in the "see also" block at the bottom?

Apparently, Florida Man isn't alone.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: On further mentions of debris, the males in the audience immediately crossed their legs.


Ooh, subtle.

\ Well done.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's So Fine
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NWS measured this data using DePlane.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: DeSantis will likely declare DeLand a disaster DeZaster area.


FTFY.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
DeLightful reading.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thebigtymer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But does anyone know the condition of DeBarge?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Concerned:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How could they tell?
 
good_2_go
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
DeLand?  I wonder how it got that name?
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

good_2_go: DeLand?  I wonder how it got that name?


'Coz it's near de sea.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who's first name is Deland. He pronounced t DEEland. I think it was his grandma's sirname.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cubicjr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It came from DeSky!!!!
 
Stavr0
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, DeHumanity!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

