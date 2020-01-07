 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Judge approves $215M settlement for victims of former USC gynecologist, finally offering closure after decades of speculumation   (abc7.com) divider line
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeroyB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby, you misspelled.... Oh, I see what you did there. Groan. 🙄
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, if only there was some way to make the perv pay it.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


/bonus points for the blacking out penis.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, at your cervix.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the article submissions are all kinds of saucy today.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So $15 a pop after the lawyers get their cut.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Settlement to be delivered by Iron Man?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Tyndall has $215,000,000 laying around?

Oh he doesn't?  Oh USC itself is going to have to pay it?  Where are they getting that kind of money from?  Oh by gouging their students even more?  Yes, that's just what America needs right now, yep.

Look, take this creep for every penny he has and put him on a sidewalk with a paper sign in a hat...or better yet in jail... but don't go punishing thousands of aspiring medical professionals over someone else's evil deeds.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$215 million?
Was he using both fists?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, whoa!
His card said Recreational Gynecologist.
 
Lex A. Preau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early candidate for HOTY consideration.

Bravo, subby.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clam up, subby.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is clearly misogyny since it makes a joke referencing the speculum, and well I can tell you that this is being reported right now mister subby!!1
 
JimmyDukes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe im getting old, been on fark since 2004, I think this is inappropriate.
 
Pinner
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Headline is clearly misogyny since it makes a joke referencing the speculum, and well I can tell you that this is being reported right now mister subby!!1


Shirley you jest.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

JimmyDukes: Maybe im getting old, been on fark since 2004, I think this is inappropriate.


Pussy.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I came here hoping to find a post by Britney Spears' Speculum, leaving unsatisfied
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LeroyB: Hey subby, you misspelled.... Oh, I see what you did there. Groan. 🙄


don't get him started, because he'll come up with something like "tubal litigation"
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: JimmyDukes: Maybe im getting old, been on fark since 2004, I think this is inappropriate.

Pussy.


And we are done here.......
 
orbister
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Oh he doesn't? Oh USC itself is going to have to pay it?


Quite right, too. It's clear that they knew what he was doing for many years and made no real effort to stop him.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The courtroom audience was agape when the judgment was handed down.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pinner: gameshowhost: Headline is clearly misogyny since it makes a joke referencing the speculum, and well I can tell you that this is being reported right now mister subby!!1

Shirley you jest.


Good luck; you're all counting on me.
 
Report