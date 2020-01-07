 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   When your band is rehearsing for upcoming gig, watch out for baby elephants   (dailymail.co.uk)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ah, Mancini! The mascot's best friend.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has to be a final countdown joke in all this.
 
Funkywooly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EN.2 Phish 1998-08-16 Baby Elephant Walk, Lemonwheel
Youtube asdvxbf8DYU
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbo-lievable! Baby elephant storms through music festival after sound of band warming up spooks nearby herd

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funkywooly: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/asdvxbf8​DYU]


King Crimson - Elephant Talk
Youtube 4PBcjlyLrUc
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puts me in mind of when the college linebackers joined in a mosh pit.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ ♬  BABY ELEPHANT! PHHT PHHT, PHHTPHHT PHHTPHHT!! ♫ ♬
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jérémy

Damn. That's it. I'm putting random accents, cedillas and umlauts all over my name. And get a goldfish. I hear the chicks dig all that.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Jérémy

Damn. That's it. I'm putting random accents, cedillas and umlauts all over my name. And get a goldfish. I hear the chicks dig all that.


Wrong thread, but I kinda like the added weirdness.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: MBooda: Jérémy

Damn. That's it. I'm putting random accents, cedillas and umlauts all over my name. And get a goldfish. I hear the chicks dig all that.

Wrong thread, but I kinda like the added weirdness.


I was able to roll with it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: [Fark user image 640x480]
Ah, Mancini! The mascot's best friend.


No love for Stampy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Don't all music fests have elephants?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saddestmanonearth
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Funkywooly: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/asdvxbf8​DYU]


Ellerfants gotta have Mancini.

/I perform with a 94 year old who grew up with Mancini
//He said a composition instructor tore up Mancini's composition final and dumped in the wastebasket in front of the class.
///Mancini also did the OST for Lifeforce.  (I wonder if he met Matilda May?)
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nellie The Elephant (Toy Dolls)
Youtube eti21PVHXrg
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Funkywooly: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/asdvxbf8​DYU]


MBooda: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4PBcjlyL​rUc]


That would be an interesting mash-up.  Anyone with time and talent wanna take a swing at it?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eti21PVH​Xrg]


Nice! Didn't know many 'round here knew Toy Dolls.
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Doo doo doo doo doo doo!
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Dumbo-lievable!..."

stoppedreadingthere.gif
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Monkey: MBooda: MBooda: Jérémy

Damn. That's it. I'm putting random accents, cedillas and umlauts all over my name. And get a goldfish. I hear the chicks dig all that.

Wrong thread, but I kinda like the added weirdness.

I was able to roll with it.


Rolllin' rollin' rollin', keep them Monkeys rollin', weirdhide!
 
IrishBlunder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MBooda: Funkywooly: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/asdvxbf8​DYU]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4PBcjlyL​rUc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


Came in for Adrian Belew, leaving fulfilled.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monkey: MBooda: MBooda: Jérémy

Damn. That's it. I'm putting random accents, cedillas and umlauts all over my name. And get a goldfish. I hear the chicks dig all that.

Wrong thread, but I kinda like the added weirdness.

I was able to roll with it.


Yeah, you could sort of mentally fit Pearl Jam into that somehow and just keep on scrolling without noticing anything 'really' out of place
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

