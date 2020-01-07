 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Woman trapped in clothing donation bin rescued for the 3rd time   (nj.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you keep rescuing her, how will she ever learn?

LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
trappedspirit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Woman says she was trapped for days in clothing donation bin.

Well, time to burn that batch of donations.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The first two didn't take.
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Third time?
Charming.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's stupid to protect donations. As stupid as stealing them. There are stupid people on both sides.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They said I was daft to climb into the bin again, but I did it all the same, just to show 'em.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was it rescuers who were paid, just goodwill?
 
