(KING 5 News)   As if Australia didn't already have enough problems, now they've awakened fire breathing dragons   (king5.com) divider line
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire breathing dragons sounds cool.
But firenado is simply badass
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send the PM with a suitable peace offering for the dragon. A lump of coal would do nicely.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The desolation of smog?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bukowski could've made so much money in this era. Poor bastard went and died, boom, then there's nothing to write about because you're dead! The fool.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send Spike. He is the Friendship Ambassador, after all.

...and a dragon
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
wordpress.accuweather.comView Full Size


Fig 2,826,482. Another way Australia is screwed
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pixeltango.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are there naked white haired girls walking out of the ash also?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The desolation of smog?


That was New Zealand.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The desolation of smog?


Smaug is just a little guy compared to this.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great.  Now Japan is going to invade Australia so the JSDF can attack the kaiju.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's really just the next logical step.
 
