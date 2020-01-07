 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1927, the Harlem Globetrotters played their first game. It's been almost a hundred years now, so sooner or later the Washington Generals are going to catch a break   (history.com) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krusty bets against the Harlem Globetrotters
Youtube s4GAj2v4BIE
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Generals have won a few games over the years. But I think it might be in the single digits.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I saw them play once, sometime in the 60's. It was amazing.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Globetrotters were the only reason to watch ABC's Wide World of Sports in the '70s.

/well, that and the "agony of defeat" guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The current set still willing to work for this POS trump? Not bloody likely.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Depending on the source, The Generals or whatever the team was being called at the time, have won 3 or 6 times, the last time coming in 1971. Per wikipedia....

Figures vary as to exactly how often the Generals have beaten their rivals. Some reports say six,[20] while the team's official website reports having three victories over the Globetrotters, one each in 1954, 1958 and 1971.[21] The 1971 win is the most storied of these, and is sometimes reported as the team's sole victory.[2]
Playing as the "New Jersey Reds," they won 100-99 on January 5, 1971 in Martin, Tennessee, ending their 2,495-game losing streak. Klotz credits the overtime win to a guard named Eddie Mahar, who was team captain.[22] Harlem's captain, Curly Neal, did not play in this game.[23]
While the Globetrotters were entertaining the crowd that day, they lost track of the game and the score. They found themselves down 12 points with two minutes left to go. Forced to play normal basketball, the Globetrotters rallied but could not recover.[24]
The Reds secured their victory when the 50-year-old Klotz hit the winning basket with seconds left. Then Meadowlark Lemon missed a shot that would have given the game back to the Globetrotters. The timekeeper tried to stop the clock but could not. When the final buzzer sounded, the crowd was dumbfounded and disappointed.[25] Klotz described the fans' reaction: "They looked at us like we killed Santa Claus."
Some children in the stands cried after the loss.[23] The Reds celebrated by dousing themselves with orange soda instead of champagne. Lemon was furious, saying, "You lost, I didn't lose," but still visited the opposing team's locker room to congratulate the Reds.[25]
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Saw them in Chicago.  Awesome show.  Especially for the kids down in the front rows.  Bucket with confetti, basketball flies in to the crowd and gets pulled back.

Some other field trip, we're in the nosebleeds watching a circus and a monkey jumps off a tricycle and mauls the rich fark kid in the front row.  So, we're even.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure, they seem cool, but I heard they found some poor folks stranded on a remote island and didn't do shiat to help them get home
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Saw them in the Jr. High gym of Osseo, MN. I couldn't believe it. These guys from Scooby Doo in my gym, like a few feet away from me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1927? Something tells me .....I don't want to see that
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: The Globetrotters were the only reason to watch ABC's Wide World of Sports in the '70s.


I remember seeing them on TV a few times but I didn't remember the show. Their slapstick comedy was great, but they could really put the ball in the basket, too.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I miss Futurama.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They guest starred on so many TV shows in the 70s they were everywhere.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Petite Mel: The Globetrotters were the only reason to watch ABC's Wide World of Sports in the '70s.

I remember seeing them on TV a few times but I didn't remember the show. Their slapstick comedy was great, but they could really put the ball in the basket, too.


Every Saturday, tune to ABC.
Watch the "agony of defeat"
Watch the intro of what was going to be on that day.
No Globetrotters? Back to cartoons.
Globetrotters? Back to cartoons and switch back and forth until the 'trotters came on.

/was not a sports fan.
 
tothekor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: They guest starred on so many TV shows in the 70s they were everywhere.


They are best on Scooby Doo.
 
LewDux
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They play real basketball, none of that 3point crap
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Saw them live twice in the 70s. Hell of a show.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Took my kid to see them, maybe six or seven years ago. They're still entertaining.

My favorite thing they did was an "instant replay":

The Harlem Globetrotters Instant Replay
Youtube VGDSSEblYX0
 
Report