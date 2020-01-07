 Skip to content
"Here, let me show you my prize goldfish...AAAAAHHHHHHH"   (nypost.com)
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Um

The name "nursery web spider" is especially given to the European species Pisaura mirabilis, but this family also includes fishing spiders and raft spiders. Adult specimens may reach up to 15mm in length, including legs.

I suspect it was a raft spider?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
South Africa, the Australia of the Dark Continent.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MrBallou: South Africa, the Australia of the Dark Continent.


I've noticed that most of these creatures are south of the equator.  True, there are some nasty things also north of it.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Spiders gotta eat. Stop leaving food out for them.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Er ... here is a goldfish, being carried by my prize giant spider! Nature is amazing!"
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Woo-Hoo! 'Trump-trout' for din-din tonight!
 
shaggai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Spiderspider, Spiderspider, does whatever a Spiderspider does...
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"She is not a real bush woman"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basicstock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Look - my prize Goldfish is being dragged away by a spider!"
"I'll take a picture instead of trying to save the goldfish."
Idiot.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Farkettes: If a man showed you his prize goldfish on date 1 would there be a date 2?
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

basicstock: "Look - my prize Goldfish is being dragged away by a spider!"
"I'll take a picture instead of trying to save the goldfish."
Idiot.


I am assuming the spider injected some sort of venom into the fish to knock it out.  The fish is a former fish.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't K-k-kevin K-k-kline.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I heard that a Japanese business-spider paid 3.1 million spider-bucks for it.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: "She is not a real bush woman"

[Fark user image image 850x478]


That's racist
 
