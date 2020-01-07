 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Earth sized planet in 'habitable zone' found only 100 light years away. Of course, we may never colonize it, because the Habitable Zone is for immediate loading and unloading passengers only. There is no stopping in the Habitable Zone   (aljazeera.com) divider line
40
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give me this red zone shiat. This is about you having an abortion.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Don't give me this red zone shiat. This is about you having an abortion.


We don't want to live there, it's dumb all over.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Don't give me this red zone shiat. This is about you having an abortion.


I think you should both take a big Tylenlol
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's likely tidally locked so you wouldn't want to make plans to stay long.
 
OldJames
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's likely tidally locked so you wouldn't want to make plans to stay long.


Just stay in the sunset zone
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's tidally locked though.  As I understand it, life on a planet like that would be quite difficult.  It's still a really cool discovery either way.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's likely tidally locked so you wouldn't want to make plans to stay long.


That and its near a red dwarf.

Chances of it having life or water on it : pretty close to zero
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Would not colonize it.  Tidally locked.  Way below my standards.
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Tr0mBoNe: It's likely tidally locked so you wouldn't want to make plans to stay long.

That and its near a red dwarf.

Chances of it having life or water on it : pretty close to zero


Don't start with your red dwarf shiat again.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tidally locked.  Is that like a gated community?   Sounds good.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BravoEcho: lolmao500: Tr0mBoNe: It's likely tidally locked so you wouldn't want to make plans to stay long.

That and its near a red dwarf.

Chances of it having life or water on it : pretty close to zero

Don't start with your red dwarf shiat again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Only" 100 light years away.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Tidally locked.  Is that like a gated community?   Sounds good.


It means one side of the planet always faces the sun.  That is bad for many reasons.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only 100 light years...

The fastest probe ever took 9 years to get to Pluto.

To scale, if the Earth/Sun distance were one inch, a light year would be exactly one mile.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are we done farking up this planet?  We can't have any pudding until we eat our beets.
 
LewDux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Only 100 light years...

The fastest probe ever took 9 years to get to Pluto.

To scale, if the Earth/Sun distance were one inch, a light year would be exactly one mile.


Apparently it's tidally locked too
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: "Only" 100 light years away.


I'm sure there are many much closer.

The method used to find this planet, transit photometry, only works for systems where the exoplanet's orbit is in the same approximately plane as our solar system and the star it orbits.   So you can actually only find about 2% of exoplanets that way, if the orbital planes of exoplanets are distributed randomly.

We use transit photometry because it's relatively easy from a technological standpoint, you just have to keep an eye on the star and see if it dims.   And you can have a computer do that for you.

Much easier than direct imaging (ie., actually seeing the exoplanet) or radial velocity (detecting the "wobble" induced in a star by an orbiting planet or planets).
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: "Only" 100 light years away.


Yep.. if we sent a probe now, at 10% of the speed of light, had it slow down to the same velocity at the destination and transmit data back, we would get the signal in like 1000 years. It would be like someone kicking off an experiment during the Normal Conquest of England and getting the results now.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BravoEcho: Don't start with your red dwarf shiat again.

Oh really, BravoEcho? Why pretend, we both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have a mass extinction.
 
black_knight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Tidally locked"
It's an entirely different kind of planet, altogether
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just say there's oil there.

We'll be developing warp drive within a few years.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Dr Jack Badofsky: "Only" 100 light years away.

Yep.. if we sent a probe now, at 10% of the speed of light, had it slow down to the same velocity at the destination and transmit data back, we would get the signal in like 1000 years. It would be like someone kicking off an experiment during the Normal Conquest of England and getting the results now.


As long as it wasn't Abby Normal's conquest of England.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Habitable Planet:  Hey.  Who ordered a shipment of hu-mans?  Now, where did I put that book?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait!  Are you telling me these delicious 'humans' are just 100 light years away?  Get the BBQ sauce, bro.  Road trip!  Tell your hawt sister they're keto friendly.  Hey, don't be mad, bro.  She rocks the trikini.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One hundred light-years away? Well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Only 100 light years...

The fastest probe ever took 9 years to get to Pluto.

To scale, if the Earth/Sun distance were one inch, a light year would be exactly one mile.


We could build a probe using current technology* that would reach that system in something like just 1,000 years or so.  We have the technological capability to send probes that can reach up to about 1/10th the speed of light.  The real difficulty is in powering it and keeping it working for that long.

Right now, we know we can keep machines running for 42+ years (see the two Voyager spacecraft), so it seems reasonably that we could send probes out to the very closest star systems.  The Alpha Centauri system is just 4.37 light years away, so figure about 44 years travel time.  We could have it run on RTGs for the "cruise" portion, and then when it gets close to its destination, fire up a nuclear reactor to support the greater power requirements.

If we use Americium in the RTGs, we can have a much longer cruise distance, but of course would need more of them for the same power budget.

These numbers are, of course, for one-way flyby probes.   If you want to slow down at your destination, you have cut your top speed in half, and hence you double your travel time.  Still, it seems quite possible to build a machine redundant enough and intelligent enough that a 100 year lifespan would be likely, and 200 to 300 year lifetimes (assuming you're OK with slow data rates) seems achievable.

But 1,000 years?   Yeah, not yet, I don't think.


*Yes, I know.  But we know how to build bombs pretty well, and a pusher plate that doesn't need to have shock absorbers because no humans are aboard seems easy enough from an engineering standpoint.
 
Boeheimian Rhapsody
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Dr Jack Badofsky: "Only" 100 light years away.

Yep.. if we sent a probe now, at 10% of the speed of light, had it slow down to the same velocity at the destination and transmit data back, we would get the signal in like 1000 years. It would be like someone kicking off an experiment during the Normal Conquest of England and getting the results now.


well yeah but that's assuming you're not using an ansible
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: "Only" 100 light years away.


Cosmically, that's pretty close.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NASA has announced that its planet hunter satellite TESS discovered an Earth-sized world within the habitable range of its star, which could allow the presence of liquid water.

TESS thanks you. Not the latest version, however.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0per
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

black_knight: "Tidally locked"
It's an entirely different kind of planet, altogether


It's an entirely different kind of planet.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Dr Jack Badofsky: "Only" 100 light years away.

I'm sure there are many much closer.


Proxima Centauri b is only around four light years away.  If we get a probe up to 0.2c, it'd take twenty years to get there, then slightly over four to get any information back.

Much quicker would be the James Webb Space Telescope, once they finally launch it, since it could directly image it.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Planet full of dolphins.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Just say there's oil there.

We'll be developing warp drive within a few years.


If you have a warp drive, you don't need oil.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Planet full of dolphins.


Username checks out.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Much quicker would be the James Webb Space Telescope, once they finally launch it, since it could directly image it.


You do know that JWST stands for "Just Won't See Takeoff", right?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Dr Jack Badofsky: "Only" 100 light years away.

Yep.. if we sent a probe now, at 10% of the speed of light, had it slow down to the same velocity at the destination and transmit data back, we would get the signal in like 1000 years. It would be like someone kicking off an experiment during the Normal Conquest of England and getting the results now.


Spoilers, your jerk!
 
0per
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: NASA has announced that its planet hunter satellite TESS discovered an Earth-sized world within the habitable range of its star, which could allow the presence of liquid water.

TESS thanks you. Not the latest version, however.


[Fark user image 615x409]


wtf.  Proof that actors make deals with the devil.

A: "Just let me be an actress!  I need this role!  Then when I'm really old, like 40, you can take whatever you want... I don't care."

D: "35"

A: "DEAL!"

D: poof
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Dr Jack Badofsky: "Only" 100 light years away.

Cosmically, that's pretty close.


Agreed, but still impractical.
 
turboke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kornchex: It's tidally locked though.  As I understand it, life on a planet like that would be quite difficult.  It's still a really cool discovery either way.


"It's life Jim, but not as we know it." Extremophiles on Earth live in conditions where seasons don't apply. Simple life could evolve in the twilight zone and spread from there to the hot and cold zone. Geothermal processes might create hotspots on the cold side where life could thrive. The chances for intelligent life might be slim, but some form of life isn't unthinkable.
 
mattj1984
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Earth sized and within the Habitable zone doesn't mean shiat. Venus and Mars are earth sized and within our habitable zone. Call me when Webb has useful data.
 
Report